What is Linux SSH?
“Linux Secure Shell, or SSH, is a protocol used by Linux computers to access remote computers and execute commands securely. It is a replacement for rlogin and rsh. Thus, SSH provides encrypted and secure communications between untrusted hosts over an insecure or untrusted network.
Also known as Secure Socket Shell, this protocol is a security application for Linux users connecting to remote servers. The framework allows users to transfer files, run command lines and graphical programs, and create secure virtual networks over the internet.
The framework has an SSH command to secure remote connections and data transfers between clients and hosts. The utility ensures encryption of all communications.t
The command works by transferring client inputs to the host. Once done, the command returns the output from the host to the client and often executes through IP/TCP port 22. This encrypted connection is also used in port forwarding, Linux server, tunneling, and many more.”
How to install and configure MongoDB 6 on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 9
In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on a Rocky Linux 9.
MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License.
MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons.
How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.
MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.
How to install PostgreSQL 15 Beta on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
In this guide, we are going to walk through installing PostgreSQL 15 Beta on Ubuntu 22.04.
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system that uses and extends the SQL language combined with many features that safely store and scale the most complicated data workloads. It was designed to handle a range of workloads from single machines to data warehousing.
Every single database must conform to ACID properties i.e Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability. This is true for PostgreSQL as well, it must conform to those features for transactions to pass the tests.
Linux/UNIX Command Line Mistakes
Hi, this post is about Linux/UNIX Command Line Mistakes. Welcome.
How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux Mint 21 LTS
Vivaldi is a unique web browser designed specifically for power users. It offers a host of features that are not available in other browsers, including an advanced tab management system, built-in note-taking capabilities, and a customizable interface. Vivaldi also includes several privacy-oriented features, such as built-in ad and tracker blockers.
However, the real selling point of Vivaldi is its flexibility. Users can customize just about every aspect of the browser, from the position of the toolbar to the color scheme. This level of customization is not possible with other browsers, which makes Vivaldi a must-have for anyone who wants complete control over their browsing experience. Whether you’re looking for a more efficient way to manage your tabs or enjoy a browser that looks and feels exactly the way you want it to, Vivaldi is worth checking out.
Watch or Monitor Multiple Log Files in Real Time at once in Linux
In the following article, I illustrate several common use cases of multitail command to Monitor Multiple Log Files in real taime.
Integrate Nextcloud with ONLYOFFICE Docs on Your Linux Server
It’s common knowledge that Nextcloud is an ideal self-hosted replacement for Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox and other proprietary cloud storage software. It allows you to create a secure Sync&Share environment on your local server where you can keep files without putting your privacy under threat.
However, Nextcloud is not only about file-sharing and file storage. This platform can become much more powerful if you integrate it with third-party services. For example, you can easily enable real-time document editing and collaboration within your Nextcloud instance by connecting ONLYOFFICE Docs, an open-source office suite.
In this tutorial, you will learn the basics of deploying ONLYOFFICE Docs on your Linux server, integrating it with Nextcloud and properly configuring the official integration app for maximum performance.
How to Install UbuntuDDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is a default desktop environment for the Linux Deepin distribution. It is also available for other Linux distributions such as UbuntuDDE. DDE is known for its sleek and elegant design. It combines modern aesthetics with traditional desktop productivity with a simple, clean, minimalistic dock and Launcher that allows quick access to apps and settings.
Other features include the Deepin Music Player, Deepin Mail, Deepin Movie Player, Deepin Image Viewer, and Deepin Terminal. The Deepin Extra is a collection of additional applications that are not part of the core Deepin experience but add helpful functionality. These include the Deepin Calculator, Deepin Clone, Deepin Screen Recorder, and Deepin screenshot tool. UbuntuDDE is an unofficial derivative of Ubuntu that combines the beauty of Deepin with the simplicity of Ubuntu. It is available in two editions – Standard and Ultimate (Full). The Standard edition includes all the features of the standard Ubuntu system with the addition of the DDE desktop environment. The Ultimate edition includes media codecs, graphics drivers, and language support packs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install UbuntuDDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and the official UbuntuDDE team LaunchPAD PPA.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.19 on Fedora 36 Linux
Linux 5.19 has been released, and it includes several notable improvements. For example, networking support has been improved, and all-important security fixes have been made, and more. In addition, the release includes new features and capabilities, such as better support for AMD and Apple hardware and improved power management on laptops.
Most users may not be required to update to Linux Kernel 5.19 immediately, but for users seeking better performance on existing hardware or having new hardware that their current kernel does not support or has relatively low support, then upgrading immediately would be beneficial. If your system is running fine and you are happy, do not pre-upgrade your kernel and wait for the official release in Fedora.
An excellent resource for users wanting to see the Linux Kernel 5.19 is visiting the Kernel Newbie changelog.
How to Setup Auto-Renew for Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificates
Access to a stable and secure internet environment is no longer an optional addition to basic human needs. With the internet connecting all the ends of the earth, nothing seems impossible anymore.
The internet and its many protocols have inspired the development of e-learning, video conferencing, gaming, etc, among other platforms that connect different users from different regions around the globe. However, regardless of the praises, we give the internet, its credibility is nothing without security.
How to Fix 'add-apt-repository' on Ubuntu & Debian | Mark Ai Code
If you have a minimum installation of Ubuntu 22.04/20.04/18.04, you may not have commandadd-apt-repository installed. If you get the message “add-apt-repository command not found” while attempting to add a PPA repository, you must first install add-apt-repository.
Add-apt-repository is a command line program used to add Personal Package Archive (PPA) in Debian family Linux systems for individuals new to Debian package management.
How To Install Grafana 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Mark Ai Code
Grafana is a free, open-source metrics dashboard and data visualization application. It is intended to monitor metrics from Graphite, Elasticsearch, OpenTSDB, Prometheus, and InfluxDB through a web-based interface. It is cross-platform, with over 100 plugins for data collecting, storage, visualization, and sharing. It enables you to set alerts and notifications for your data as well as facilitate cooperation with your coworkers via sharing options.
This article will walk you through the process of installing Grafana 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
