HowTos
  • What is Linux SSH?

    “Linux Secure Shell, or SSH, is a protocol used by Linux computers to access remote computers and execute commands securely. It is a replacement for rlogin and rsh. Thus, SSH provides encrypted and secure communications between untrusted hosts over an insecure or untrusted network.
    Also known as Secure Socket Shell, this protocol is a security application for Linux users connecting to remote servers. The framework allows users to transfer files, run command lines and graphical programs, and create secure virtual networks over the internet.
    The framework has an SSH command to secure remote connections and data transfers between clients and hosts. The utility ensures encryption of all communications.t
    The command works by transferring client inputs to the host. Once done, the command returns the output from the host to the client and often executes through IP/TCP port 22. This encrypted connection is also used in port forwarding, Linux server, tunneling, and many more.”

  • How to install and configure MongoDB 6 on Rocky Linux/Alma Linux 9

    In this guide we are going to learn how to install MongoDB 5.0 Community Edition on a Rocky Linux 9.

    MongoDB is a cross-platform document-oriented NoSQL database program that uses JSON-like documents with optional schemas. MongoDB is developed by MongoDB Inc. and licensed under the Server Side Public License.

    MongoDB was built for people building internet and business applications who need to evolve quickly and scale elegantly. Companies and development teams of all sizes use MongoDB for a wide variety of reasons.

  • How to install and Configure Mariadb 10 in Ubuntu 22.04

    MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management system (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It is built upon the values of performance, stability, and openness, and MariaDB Foundation ensures contributions will be accepted on technical merit.

    MariaDB was developed as a software fork of MySQL in 2009 in response to Oracle’s acquisition of MySQL. MariaDB intends to remain free and open-source software under the GNU General Public License. It is part of most cloud offerings and the default in most Linux distributions.

  • How to install PostgreSQL 15 Beta on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips

    In this guide, we are going to walk through installing PostgreSQL 15 Beta on Ubuntu 22.04.

    PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system that uses and extends the SQL language combined with many features that safely store and scale the most complicated data workloads. It was designed to handle a range of workloads from single machines to data warehousing.

    Every single database must conform to ACID properties i.e Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, and Durability. This is true for PostgreSQL as well, it must conform to those features for transactions to pass the tests.

  • Linux/UNIX Command Line Mistakes

    Hi, this post is about Linux/UNIX Command Line Mistakes. Welcome.

  • How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Linux Mint 21 LTS

    Vivaldi is a unique web browser designed specifically for power users. It offers a host of features that are not available in other browsers, including an advanced tab management system, built-in note-taking capabilities, and a customizable interface. Vivaldi also includes several privacy-oriented features, such as built-in ad and tracker blockers.

    However, the real selling point of Vivaldi is its flexibility. Users can customize just about every aspect of the browser, from the position of the toolbar to the color scheme. This level of customization is not possible with other browsers, which makes Vivaldi a must-have for anyone who wants complete control over their browsing experience. Whether you’re looking for a more efficient way to manage your tabs or enjoy a browser that looks and feels exactly the way you want it to, Vivaldi is worth checking out.

  • Watch or Monitor Multiple Log Files in Real Time at once in Linux

    In the following article, I illustrate several common use cases of multitail command to Monitor Multiple Log Files in real taime.

  • Integrate Nextcloud with ONLYOFFICE Docs on Your Linux Server

    It’s common knowledge that Nextcloud is an ideal self-hosted replacement for Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox and other proprietary cloud storage software. It allows you to create a secure Sync&Share environment on your local server where you can keep files without putting your privacy under threat.

    However, Nextcloud is not only about file-sharing and file storage. This platform can become much more powerful if you integrate it with third-party services. For example, you can easily enable real-time document editing and collaboration within your Nextcloud instance by connecting ONLYOFFICE Docs, an open-source office suite.

    In this tutorial, you will learn the basics of deploying ONLYOFFICE Docs on your Linux server, integrating it with Nextcloud and properly configuring the official integration app for maximum performance.

  • How to Install UbuntuDDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is a default desktop environment for the Linux Deepin distribution. It is also available for other Linux distributions such as UbuntuDDE. DDE is known for its sleek and elegant design. It combines modern aesthetics with traditional desktop productivity with a simple, clean, minimalistic dock and Launcher that allows quick access to apps and settings.

    Other features include the Deepin Music Player, Deepin Mail, Deepin Movie Player, Deepin Image Viewer, and Deepin Terminal. The Deepin Extra is a collection of additional applications that are not part of the core Deepin experience but add helpful functionality. These include the Deepin Calculator, Deepin Clone, Deepin Screen Recorder, and Deepin screenshot tool. UbuntuDDE is an unofficial derivative of Ubuntu that combines the beauty of Deepin with the simplicity of Ubuntu. It is available in two editions – Standard and Ultimate (Full). The Standard edition includes all the features of the standard Ubuntu system with the addition of the DDE desktop environment. The Ultimate edition includes media codecs, graphics drivers, and language support packs.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install UbuntuDDE on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the command line terminal and the official UbuntuDDE team LaunchPAD PPA.

  • How to Install Linux Kernel 5.19 on Fedora 36 Linux

    Linux 5.19 has been released, and it includes several notable improvements. For example, networking support has been improved, and all-important security fixes have been made, and more. In addition, the release includes new features and capabilities, such as better support for AMD and Apple hardware and improved power management on laptops.

    Most users may not be required to update to Linux Kernel 5.19 immediately, but for users seeking better performance on existing hardware or having new hardware that their current kernel does not support or has relatively low support, then upgrading immediately would be beneficial. If your system is running fine and you are happy, do not pre-upgrade your kernel and wait for the official release in Fedora.

    An excellent resource for users wanting to see the Linux Kernel 5.19 is visiting the Kernel Newbie changelog.

  • How to Setup Auto-Renew for Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificates

    Access to a stable and secure internet environment is no longer an optional addition to basic human needs. With the internet connecting all the ends of the earth, nothing seems impossible anymore.

    The internet and its many protocols have inspired the development of e-learning, video conferencing, gaming, etc, among other platforms that connect different users from different regions around the globe. However, regardless of the praises, we give the internet, its credibility is nothing without security.

  • How to Fix 'add-apt-repository' on Ubuntu & Debian | Mark Ai Code

    If you have a minimum installation of Ubuntu 22.04/20.04/18.04, you may not have commandadd-apt-repository installed. If you get the message “add-apt-repository command not found” while attempting to add a PPA repository, you must first install add-apt-repository.

    Add-apt-repository is a command line program used to add Personal Package Archive (PPA) in Debian family Linux systems for individuals new to Debian package management.

  • How To Install Grafana 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Mark Ai Code

    Grafana is a free, open-source metrics dashboard and data visualization application. It is intended to monitor metrics from Graphite, Elasticsearch, OpenTSDB, Prometheus, and InfluxDB through a web-based interface. It is cross-platform, with over 100 plugins for data collecting, storage, visualization, and sharing. It enables you to set alerts and notifications for your data as well as facilitate cooperation with your coworkers via sharing options.

    This article will walk you through the process of installing Grafana 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More

  • Firefox Web Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Firefox Web Browser has been updated to 103.0.2 and sent to the software repository for PCLinuxOS.

  • Thunderbird Email Client » PCLinuxOS

    The Thunderbird Email Client has been updated to 102.1.2 and shipped to the software repository.

  • Vivaldi Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Vivaldi browser has been updated to 5.4.2753.28 for PCLinuxOS and shipped to the software repository.

  • Discord » PCLinuxOS

    All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that’s free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone. Stop paying for TeamSpeak servers and hassling with Skype. Simplify your life. Updated to 0.0.19.

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Telegram founder blames Apple for holding back a major update

    Durov discussed the unexplained holdup as part of a broader critique of app store business models. He says that Telegram is discouraged by the “obscure” app review process that’s “imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies.” He goes on to say that “If Telegram, one of the top 10 most popular apps globally, is receiving this treatment, one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers.”

  • Apple Delaying Telegram From Releasing Major App Store Update, Telegram CEO Says

    In his Telegram channel, Durov says that an update to Telegram for iOS that will change how people communicate has been stuck in Apple's ‌App Store‌ review process for over two weeks, with no communication from the company over why or when it will be approved. Durov points out that if an app as popular as Telegram receives this treatment, one can "imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers."

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition New Features and Installation

    Linux Mint 21, codenamed “Vanessa”, was officially released on July 31, 2022. Linux Mint 21 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be supported until April 2027. Linux Mint 21 comes in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and XFCE.

    In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition.

  • Enhancing Kubernetes one KEP at a Time

    Did you know that Kubernetes v1.24 has 46 enhancements? That's a lot of new functionality packed into a 4-month release cycle. The Kubernetes release team coordinates the logistics of the release, from remediating test flakes to publishing updated docs. It's a ton of work, but they always deliver.

    The release team comprises around 30 people across six subteams - Bug Triage, CI Signal, Enhancements, Release Notes, Communications, and Docs.  Each of these subteams manages a component of the release. This post will focus on the role of the enhancements subteam and how you can get involved.

  • Cisco Talos shares insights related to recent cyber attack on Cisco

    Initial access to the Cisco VPN was achieved via the successful compromise of a Cisco employee’s personal Google account. The user had enabled password syncing via Google Chrome and had stored their Cisco credentials in their browser, enabling that information to synchronize to their Google account. After obtaining the user’s credentials, the attacker attempted to bypass multifactor authentication (MFA) using a variety of techniques, including voice phishing (aka "vishing") and MFA fatigue, the process of sending a high volume of push requests to the target’s mobile device until the user accepts, either accidentally or simply to attempt to silence the repeated push notifications they are receiving. Vishing is an increasingly common social engineering technique whereby attackers try to trick employees into divulging sensitive information over the phone. In this instance, an employee reported that they received multiple calls over several days in which the callers – who spoke in English with various international accents and dialects – purported to be associated with support organizations trusted by the user.

