Content Management Systems (CMS): Ghost, WordPress, and More
The Ghost vs. Medium Debate: Which Is the Better Platform for bloggers?
Well, there are many reasons to like both platforms – Ghost offers more customization, while Medium provides an easy-to-use interface and an engaged audience. While both have their pros and cons, there are some factors to consider before deciding which one will be the better platform for your blogging needs in the long run. This article will compare and contrast Ghost vs. Medium so you can make an informed decision about which one you want to use going forward.
Ghost Vs. WordPress – Which One is Better?
There are multiple popular content management platforms on the market right now. And when it comes to choosing the right platform to host your blog, you’ll find yourself faced with two very popular systems: WordPress and Ghost. Though they are similar in many ways, there are also some key differences between WordPress and Ghost that you’ll want to keep in mind as you compare the two platforms and make your choice about which one is right for you. This guide will break down the difference between WordPress and Ghost so that you can make an informed decision about which blogging platform to use.
WordPress needs no introduction as it has been one of the most popular content management systems and is widely used. WordPress started as a simple blogging platform and has now emerged as a full-fledged website CMS. While Ghost is a free modern open-source blogging platform that is giving a competitive edge to other platforms including WordPress. But which one is better for you?
Let us compare both systems to see which one works better for you if you are looking to create a new blog for yourself.
Top 5 Best WordPress Plugins for e-learning Professionals
Whether you are a teacher at a school, academy, or institute, or if you are an independent tutor or a volunteer who gives online classes, you need to have special tools to be able to spread knowledge online.
Having a website or educational blog made with WordPress can help you a lot when it comes to giving the information that your students need and even teaching your lessons and courses virtually.
PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
