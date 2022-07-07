Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem.
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
today's leftovers
-
Durov discussed the unexplained holdup as part of a broader critique of app store business models. He says that Telegram is discouraged by the “obscure” app review process that’s “imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies.” He goes on to say that “If Telegram, one of the top 10 most popular apps globally, is receiving this treatment, one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers.”
-
In his Telegram channel, Durov says that an update to Telegram for iOS that will change how people communicate has been stuck in Apple's App Store review process for over two weeks, with no communication from the company over why or when it will be approved. Durov points out that if an app as popular as Telegram receives this treatment, one can "imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers."
-
Linux Mint 21, codenamed “Vanessa”, was officially released on July 31, 2022. Linux Mint 21 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be supported until April 2027. Linux Mint 21 comes in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and XFCE.
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition.
-
Did you know that Kubernetes v1.24 has 46 enhancements? That's a lot of new functionality packed into a 4-month release cycle. The Kubernetes release team coordinates the logistics of the release, from remediating test flakes to publishing updated docs. It's a ton of work, but they always deliver.
The release team comprises around 30 people across six subteams - Bug Triage, CI Signal, Enhancements, Release Notes, Communications, and Docs. Each of these subteams manages a component of the release. This post will focus on the role of the enhancements subteam and how you can get involved.
-
Initial access to the Cisco VPN was achieved via the successful compromise of a Cisco employee’s personal Google account. The user had enabled password syncing via Google Chrome and had stored their Cisco credentials in their browser, enabling that information to synchronize to their Google account. After obtaining the user’s credentials, the attacker attempted to bypass multifactor authentication (MFA) using a variety of techniques, including voice phishing (aka "vishing") and MFA fatigue, the process of sending a high volume of push requests to the target’s mobile device until the user accepts, either accidentally or simply to attempt to silence the repeated push notifications they are receiving. Vishing is an increasingly common social engineering technique whereby attackers try to trick employees into divulging sensitive information over the phone. In this instance, an employee reported that they received multiple calls over several days in which the callers – who spoke in English with various international accents and dialects – purported to be associated with support organizations trusted by the user.
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago