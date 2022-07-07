Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of August 2022 10:05:15 AM
HowTos
  • ugm – A TUI to View User and Group Information in Linux

    A Linux operating system is the perfect platform to understand, master, and implement ideal user and group management footprints. Also, a Linux operating system is attributed as a multi-user platform. The latter statement implies that various remote users can concurrently access and utilize the resources of a single Linux machine.

    As a security precaution, such users are discouraged from sharing their access credentials while at the same time these users share access to prioritized system resources. Only a Linux operating system can accomplish such user and group management milestones.

    Managing user and group actions in a Linux operating system environment can be tedious for any Linux system administrator. For instance, a Linux system in a production or commercial environment with a growing number of users might pose a challenge to a system administrator that is yet to master the hacks and tweaks related to efficient user and group management.

  • Help! Saptune says, my system is degraded! [Ed: SUSE keeps promoting SAP instead of Free software]

    Recently we got again questions about the system state in the output of saptune status, so it’s time to talk about it.

  • Back Up Encrypted ZFS Data Without Decrypting It, Even If TrueNAS Doesn’t Approve

    [Michael Lynch] recently replaced his Synology NAS with a self-built solution built on ZFS, a filesystem with a neat feature: the ability to back up encrypted data without having to decrypt it first. The only glitch is that [Michael] is using TrueNAS, and TrueNAS only wants to back up unencrypted ZFS data to another TrueNAS system. Fortunately, there’s a way around this that isn’t particularly complicated, but definitely requires leveraging the right tools. It also provides an educational walkthrough for how ZFS handles these things.

  • Setup Newsboat RSS/Atom feed reader on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04

    Start getting article feeds directly on the terminal by installing Newsboat RSS Feedreader on Ubuntu 222.04 Jammy or 20.04 Focal Fossa.

    Newsboat is a fork of Newsbeuter that is also an open-source application to enable users to read articles directly on their Linux command terminal. The main task of this text-based application is to pull the feeds from the set URL, which can be from various sites such as blogs and news portals. If the feed has the full text of the update, then you don’t need to open the browser, however, in most cases, you will have an excerpt and link to read the full article.

    Hence, if you have multiple feeds from different websites and want updates from them directly on your terminal, then Newsboat is a good option.

  • Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 | Mark Ai Code

    The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is the Linux Deepin distribution’s default desktop environment. It’s also available for UbuntuDDE and other Linux variants. DDE is well-known for its stylish and clean design. With a sleek, clean, minimalistic dock and Launcher that offers rapid access to programs and settings, it mixes current aesthetics with conventional desktop efficiency.

    Deepin Music Player, Deepin Mail, Deepin Movie Player, Deepin Image Viewer, and Deepin Terminal are all included. The Deepin Extra is a collection of extra programs that are not part of the main Deepin experience but provide useful functionality. Deepin Calculator, Deepin Clone, Deepin Screen Recorder, and Deepin Screenshot Tool are among them. UbuntuDDE is an unauthorized Ubuntu derivative that blends Deepin’s elegance with Ubuntu’s simplicity. It comes in two editions: Standard and Ultimate (Full). The Normal edition has all of the functionality of the standard Ubuntu system plus the DDE desktop environment. Media codecs, graphics drivers, and language support packs are all included in the Ultimate version.

    In this guide, we will teach you how to install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

  • How to Install Composer on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up

    Composer is an incredibly powerful tool for anyone who programs using the PHP programming language. This tool provides you with a standard format for managing dependencies for your web applications.

    For anyone who either develops with PHP or uses a PHP web application, you will want to install Composer.

    By using Composer on Ubuntu, you can easily download and install any PHP libraries that the software relies on.

    These steps for installing Composer on Ubuntu will work for any version of Ubuntu that supports PHP 7.2.5 and newer. This means you can use Composer on Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, and more.

  • 5 Tools to Hide Email Address From Websites and Newsletters

    It is important to hide your email address from various third-party applications and web services.

    You create free accounts with some seemingly cool web service or subscribe to newsletters. This is the general practice and that’s what most people do.

    But imagine if there is a database breach on the web or newsletter service. Your email address is exposed to all kinds of scammers and spammers. Such email databases are sold on the dark web all the time.

    In some cases, spurious websites also collect email addresses just to send spam messages.

    You are no stranger to spam, are you?

    Now, some people have dedicated email addresses for these kinds of random, non-work, unimportant emails. But there are better ways to prevent spam emails.

PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More

  • Firefox Web Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Firefox Web Browser has been updated to 103.0.2 and sent to the software repository for PCLinuxOS.

  • Thunderbird Email Client » PCLinuxOS

    The Thunderbird Email Client has been updated to 102.1.2 and shipped to the software repository.

  • Vivaldi Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Vivaldi browser has been updated to 5.4.2753.28 for PCLinuxOS and shipped to the software repository.

  • Discord » PCLinuxOS

    All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that’s free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone. Stop paying for TeamSpeak servers and hassling with Skype. Simplify your life. Updated to 0.0.19.

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Telegram founder blames Apple for holding back a major update

    Durov discussed the unexplained holdup as part of a broader critique of app store business models. He says that Telegram is discouraged by the “obscure” app review process that’s “imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies.” He goes on to say that “If Telegram, one of the top 10 most popular apps globally, is receiving this treatment, one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers.”

  • Apple Delaying Telegram From Releasing Major App Store Update, Telegram CEO Says

    In his Telegram channel, Durov says that an update to Telegram for iOS that will change how people communicate has been stuck in Apple's ‌App Store‌ review process for over two weeks, with no communication from the company over why or when it will be approved. Durov points out that if an app as popular as Telegram receives this treatment, one can "imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers."

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition New Features and Installation

    Linux Mint 21, codenamed “Vanessa”, was officially released on July 31, 2022. Linux Mint 21 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be supported until April 2027. Linux Mint 21 comes in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and XFCE.

    In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition.

  • Enhancing Kubernetes one KEP at a Time

    Did you know that Kubernetes v1.24 has 46 enhancements? That's a lot of new functionality packed into a 4-month release cycle. The Kubernetes release team coordinates the logistics of the release, from remediating test flakes to publishing updated docs. It's a ton of work, but they always deliver.

    The release team comprises around 30 people across six subteams - Bug Triage, CI Signal, Enhancements, Release Notes, Communications, and Docs.  Each of these subteams manages a component of the release. This post will focus on the role of the enhancements subteam and how you can get involved.

  • Cisco Talos shares insights related to recent cyber attack on Cisco

    Initial access to the Cisco VPN was achieved via the successful compromise of a Cisco employee’s personal Google account. The user had enabled password syncing via Google Chrome and had stored their Cisco credentials in their browser, enabling that information to synchronize to their Google account. After obtaining the user’s credentials, the attacker attempted to bypass multifactor authentication (MFA) using a variety of techniques, including voice phishing (aka "vishing") and MFA fatigue, the process of sending a high volume of push requests to the target’s mobile device until the user accepts, either accidentally or simply to attempt to silence the repeated push notifications they are receiving. Vishing is an increasingly common social engineering technique whereby attackers try to trick employees into divulging sensitive information over the phone. In this instance, an employee reported that they received multiple calls over several days in which the callers – who spoke in English with various international accents and dialects – purported to be associated with support organizations trusted by the user.

