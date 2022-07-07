today's howtos
ugm – A TUI to View User and Group Information in Linux
A Linux operating system is the perfect platform to understand, master, and implement ideal user and group management footprints. Also, a Linux operating system is attributed as a multi-user platform. The latter statement implies that various remote users can concurrently access and utilize the resources of a single Linux machine.
As a security precaution, such users are discouraged from sharing their access credentials while at the same time these users share access to prioritized system resources. Only a Linux operating system can accomplish such user and group management milestones.
Managing user and group actions in a Linux operating system environment can be tedious for any Linux system administrator. For instance, a Linux system in a production or commercial environment with a growing number of users might pose a challenge to a system administrator that is yet to master the hacks and tweaks related to efficient user and group management.
Help! Saptune says, my system is degraded! [Ed: SUSE keeps promoting SAP instead of Free software]
Recently we got again questions about the system state in the output of saptune status, so it’s time to talk about it.
Back Up Encrypted ZFS Data Without Decrypting It, Even If TrueNAS Doesn’t Approve
[Michael Lynch] recently replaced his Synology NAS with a self-built solution built on ZFS, a filesystem with a neat feature: the ability to back up encrypted data without having to decrypt it first. The only glitch is that [Michael] is using TrueNAS, and TrueNAS only wants to back up unencrypted ZFS data to another TrueNAS system. Fortunately, there’s a way around this that isn’t particularly complicated, but definitely requires leveraging the right tools. It also provides an educational walkthrough for how ZFS handles these things.
Setup Newsboat RSS/Atom feed reader on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04
Start getting article feeds directly on the terminal by installing Newsboat RSS Feedreader on Ubuntu 222.04 Jammy or 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Newsboat is a fork of Newsbeuter that is also an open-source application to enable users to read articles directly on their Linux command terminal. The main task of this text-based application is to pull the feeds from the set URL, which can be from various sites such as blogs and news portals. If the feed has the full text of the update, then you don’t need to open the browser, however, in most cases, you will have an excerpt and link to read the full article.
Hence, if you have multiple feeds from different websites and want updates from them directly on your terminal, then Newsboat is a good option.
Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 | Mark Ai Code
The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is the Linux Deepin distribution’s default desktop environment. It’s also available for UbuntuDDE and other Linux variants. DDE is well-known for its stylish and clean design. With a sleek, clean, minimalistic dock and Launcher that offers rapid access to programs and settings, it mixes current aesthetics with conventional desktop efficiency.
Deepin Music Player, Deepin Mail, Deepin Movie Player, Deepin Image Viewer, and Deepin Terminal are all included. The Deepin Extra is a collection of extra programs that are not part of the main Deepin experience but provide useful functionality. Deepin Calculator, Deepin Clone, Deepin Screen Recorder, and Deepin Screenshot Tool are among them. UbuntuDDE is an unauthorized Ubuntu derivative that blends Deepin’s elegance with Ubuntu’s simplicity. It comes in two editions: Standard and Ultimate (Full). The Normal edition has all of the functionality of the standard Ubuntu system plus the DDE desktop environment. Media codecs, graphics drivers, and language support packs are all included in the Ultimate version.
In this guide, we will teach you how to install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
How to Install Composer on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up
Composer is an incredibly powerful tool for anyone who programs using the PHP programming language. This tool provides you with a standard format for managing dependencies for your web applications.
For anyone who either develops with PHP or uses a PHP web application, you will want to install Composer.
By using Composer on Ubuntu, you can easily download and install any PHP libraries that the software relies on.
These steps for installing Composer on Ubuntu will work for any version of Ubuntu that supports PHP 7.2.5 and newer. This means you can use Composer on Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, and more.
5 Tools to Hide Email Address From Websites and Newsletters
It is important to hide your email address from various third-party applications and web services.
You create free accounts with some seemingly cool web service or subscribe to newsletters. This is the general practice and that’s what most people do.
But imagine if there is a database breach on the web or newsletter service. Your email address is exposed to all kinds of scammers and spammers. Such email databases are sold on the dark web all the time.
In some cases, spurious websites also collect email addresses just to send spam messages.
You are no stranger to spam, are you?
Now, some people have dedicated email addresses for these kinds of random, non-work, unimportant emails. But there are better ways to prevent spam emails.
PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
today's leftovers
