Friday 12th of August 2022 10:10:37 AM
Development
  • Writing project documentation in HTML | Opensource.com

    Documentation is an important part of any technical project. Good documentation tells the end user how to run the program, how to use it, or how to compile it. For many projects, plain text documentation is the standard. After all, every system can display plain text files.

    However, plain text is limiting. Plain text files lack formatting elements like italics text, bold text, and titles. To add these elements, we can leverage HTML. HyperText Markup Language (HTML) is the markup language used in all web browsers. And with a little extra effort, you can use HTML to write project documentation that can be read by everyone.

    HTML uses a series of tags enclosed in angle brackets to control how different parts of a document should be displayed. These tags define elements in an HTML document, such as document headings, paragraphs, italics text, bold text, and other kinds of text. Almost every tag comes in a pair: an opening tag, like

    to start a paragraph, and a closing tag to end the element, such as

    to end a paragraph. When using these tags, remember this rule: if you open a tag, you need to close it. Not closing a tag properly can result in the web browser incorrectly.

  • RTKit, portals, and Pipewire - Hubert Figuière

    Pipewire needs to request realtime priorities for threads. Inside Flatpak pipewire is provided by the freedesktop-sdk, and what that bug report show is that pipewire can't find the module it uses to handle realtime priorities. This was a bug in the SDK, where it was too eager in removing unused files ­ pipewire-module-rt is the new name of the module. I submitted a fix for the 22.08 release, learning how to build the SDK in the process. freedesktop-sdk 22.08, to be released later this month, should become the base of GNOME 44 (and I think the current nightly), as well as a future KDE SDK release.

  • How I get students excited about math with Python and Raspberry Pi | Opensource.com

    I am teaching Python using Raspberry Pi 400 computers in a local library for the second year in a row. A couple of this year's students have not experienced success with mathematics in their school. One asked me if she needed algebra to attend our class. I told her I had failed algebra, geometry, and trigonometry in school. She was relieved. Another student rushed in the door a bit late because she was taking geometry in summer school after failing to pass the course during the school year. I shared my own story of learned helplessness and my distress at the thought of math tests. My own bad experiences impacted my high school and early college years.

    I like Python, and in particular, the turtle module, because of an experience in graduate school in the early 1990s. The exercise used Apple's logo to teach students geometry, leading to an epiphany that completely changed my attitude toward mathematics. This week's class has four eighth-grade students. Two have math backgrounds, and two have math phobias. On the first day of class in the Olean Public Library, we started with a brief explanation of the RaspberryPi 400 and how to connect each of those computers to old VGA monitors that came from storage. I gave the students a brief overview and tour of the ports, peripheral mouse, and microHDMI cable we would use. We proceeded, step by step, to assemble the parts of the Raspberry Pi 400 units and connect them to the monitors. We powered up the units, and I assisted the students as they properly configured their computers for the United States and the Eastern Time Zone. We connected to the library's wireless network and were ready to begin.

  • PySpark radians() and degrees() Functions

    The radians() function in PySpark returns the radians of any given number present in a DataFrame column.

    It can be used with the select() method because the select() function is used to display the values in the PySpark DataFrame.

  • PySpark desc_nulls_first() and desc_nulls_last() Functions

    If you want to sort the values in a column in the PySpark DataFrame having nulls in descending order, then you can go with the desc_nulls_first() and desc_nulls_last() functions.
    Before discussing these functions, we will create a sample PySpark DataFrame.

  • How to End a Java Program
  • How to Convert double to int in Java
  • How to Compare chars in Java
  • How to Call by Reference in Java
PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More

  • Firefox Web Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Firefox Web Browser has been updated to 103.0.2 and sent to the software repository for PCLinuxOS.

  • Thunderbird Email Client » PCLinuxOS

    The Thunderbird Email Client has been updated to 102.1.2 and shipped to the software repository.

  • Vivaldi Browser » PCLinuxOS

    Vivaldi browser has been updated to 5.4.2753.28 for PCLinuxOS and shipped to the software repository.

  • Discord » PCLinuxOS

    All-in-one voice and text chat for gamers that’s free, secure, and works on both your desktop and phone. Stop paying for TeamSpeak servers and hassling with Skype. Simplify your life. Updated to 0.0.19.

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard

What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Read more

  • Telegram founder blames Apple for holding back a major update

    Durov discussed the unexplained holdup as part of a broader critique of app store business models. He says that Telegram is discouraged by the “obscure” app review process that’s “imposed on all mobile apps by the tech monopolies.” He goes on to say that “If Telegram, one of the top 10 most popular apps globally, is receiving this treatment, one can only imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers.”

  • Apple Delaying Telegram From Releasing Major App Store Update, Telegram CEO Says

    In his Telegram channel, Durov says that an update to Telegram for iOS that will change how people communicate has been stuck in Apple's ‌App Store‌ review process for over two weeks, with no communication from the company over why or when it will be approved. Durov points out that if an app as popular as Telegram receives this treatment, one can "imagine the difficulties experienced by smaller app developers."

  • Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition New Features and Installation

    Linux Mint 21, codenamed “Vanessa”, was officially released on July 31, 2022. Linux Mint 21 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be supported until April 2027. Linux Mint 21 comes in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and XFCE.

    In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Linux Mint 21 XFCE Edition.

  • Enhancing Kubernetes one KEP at a Time

    Did you know that Kubernetes v1.24 has 46 enhancements? That's a lot of new functionality packed into a 4-month release cycle. The Kubernetes release team coordinates the logistics of the release, from remediating test flakes to publishing updated docs. It's a ton of work, but they always deliver.

    The release team comprises around 30 people across six subteams - Bug Triage, CI Signal, Enhancements, Release Notes, Communications, and Docs.  Each of these subteams manages a component of the release. This post will focus on the role of the enhancements subteam and how you can get involved.

  • Cisco Talos shares insights related to recent cyber attack on Cisco

    Initial access to the Cisco VPN was achieved via the successful compromise of a Cisco employee’s personal Google account. The user had enabled password syncing via Google Chrome and had stored their Cisco credentials in their browser, enabling that information to synchronize to their Google account. After obtaining the user’s credentials, the attacker attempted to bypass multifactor authentication (MFA) using a variety of techniques, including voice phishing (aka "vishing") and MFA fatigue, the process of sending a high volume of push requests to the target’s mobile device until the user accepts, either accidentally or simply to attempt to silence the repeated push notifications they are receiving. Vishing is an increasingly common social engineering technique whereby attackers try to trick employees into divulging sensitive information over the phone. In this instance, an employee reported that they received multiple calls over several days in which the callers – who spoke in English with various international accents and dialects – purported to be associated with support organizations trusted by the user.

