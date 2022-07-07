today's leftovers
-
Implement multitenant SaaS on Kubernetes | Red Hat Developer
By configuring Kubernetes resources for containers in namespaces, you can support any number of SaaS tenants.
-
Hybrid work: What's changed – and what hasn't | The Enterprisers Project
As organizations commit to hybrid work as the new norm in a post-pandemic world, one thing is clear: The workplace will never be the same as it once was.
-
$4.9 CAN bus module features GD32E103 Cortex-M4 microcontroller - CNX Software
Seeed Studio has introduced a new CAN Bus Grove module based on 120 MHz Gigadevice GD32E103 Arm Cortex-M4+ microcontroller with support for CAN FD at up to 5Mbps and controlled by AT command over a serial interface.
The new module appears to be a drop-in replacement for the company’s $19.90 Serial CAN-BUS Grove module based on Microchip MCP2551 and MCP2515, and the main benefit of the new GD32E103 module is that it is much more cost-effective going for only $4.90 including shipping.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 243 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago