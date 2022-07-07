Programming Leftovers Writing project documentation in HTML | Opensource.com Documentation is an important part of any technical project. Good documentation tells the end user how to run the program, how to use it, or how to compile it. For many projects, plain text documentation is the standard. After all, every system can display plain text files. However, plain text is limiting. Plain text files lack formatting elements like italics text, bold text, and titles. To add these elements, we can leverage HTML. HyperText Markup Language (HTML) is the markup language used in all web browsers. And with a little extra effort, you can use HTML to write project documentation that can be read by everyone. HTML uses a series of tags enclosed in angle brackets to control how different parts of a document should be displayed. These tags define elements in an HTML document, such as document headings, paragraphs, italics text, bold text, and other kinds of text. Almost every tag comes in a pair: an opening tag, like to start a paragraph, and a closing tag to end the element, such as to end a paragraph. When using these tags, remember this rule: if you open a tag, you need to close it. Not closing a tag properly can result in the web browser incorrectly.

RTKit, portals, and Pipewire - Hubert Figuière Pipewire needs to request realtime priorities for threads. Inside Flatpak pipewire is provided by the freedesktop-sdk, and what that bug report show is that pipewire can't find the module it uses to handle realtime priorities. This was a bug in the SDK, where it was too eager in removing unused files ­ pipewire-module-rt is the new name of the module. I submitted a fix for the 22.08 release, learning how to build the SDK in the process. freedesktop-sdk 22.08, to be released later this month, should become the base of GNOME 44 (and I think the current nightly), as well as a future KDE SDK release.

How I get students excited about math with Python and Raspberry Pi | Opensource.com I am teaching Python using Raspberry Pi 400 computers in a local library for the second year in a row. A couple of this year's students have not experienced success with mathematics in their school. One asked me if she needed algebra to attend our class. I told her I had failed algebra, geometry, and trigonometry in school. She was relieved. Another student rushed in the door a bit late because she was taking geometry in summer school after failing to pass the course during the school year. I shared my own story of learned helplessness and my distress at the thought of math tests. My own bad experiences impacted my high school and early college years. I like Python, and in particular, the turtle module, because of an experience in graduate school in the early 1990s. The exercise used Apple's logo to teach students geometry, leading to an epiphany that completely changed my attitude toward mathematics. This week's class has four eighth-grade students. Two have math backgrounds, and two have math phobias. On the first day of class in the Olean Public Library, we started with a brief explanation of the RaspberryPi 400 and how to connect each of those computers to old VGA monitors that came from storage. I gave the students a brief overview and tour of the ports, peripheral mouse, and microHDMI cable we would use. We proceeded, step by step, to assemble the parts of the Raspberry Pi 400 units and connect them to the monitors. We powered up the units, and I assisted the students as they properly configured their computers for the United States and the Eastern Time Zone. We connected to the library's wireless network and were ready to begin.

PySpark radians() and degrees() Functions The radians() function in PySpark returns the radians of any given number present in a DataFrame column. It can be used with the select() method because the select() function is used to display the values in the PySpark DataFrame.

PySpark desc_nulls_first() and desc_nulls_last() Functions If you want to sort the values in a column in the PySpark DataFrame having nulls in descending order, then you can go with the desc_nulls_first() and desc_nulls_last() functions. Before discussing these functions, we will create a sample PySpark DataFrame.

How to End a Java Program

How to Convert double to int in Java

How to Compare chars in Java

How to Call by Reference in Java

today's howtos ugm – A TUI to View User and Group Information in Linux A Linux operating system is the perfect platform to understand, master, and implement ideal user and group management footprints. Also, a Linux operating system is attributed as a multi-user platform. The latter statement implies that various remote users can concurrently access and utilize the resources of a single Linux machine. As a security precaution, such users are discouraged from sharing their access credentials while at the same time these users share access to prioritized system resources. Only a Linux operating system can accomplish such user and group management milestones. Managing user and group actions in a Linux operating system environment can be tedious for any Linux system administrator. For instance, a Linux system in a production or commercial environment with a growing number of users might pose a challenge to a system administrator that is yet to master the hacks and tweaks related to efficient user and group management.

Help! Saptune says, my system is degraded! [Ed: SUSE keeps promoting SAP instead of Free software] Recently we got again questions about the system state in the output of saptune status, so it’s time to talk about it.

Back Up Encrypted ZFS Data Without Decrypting It, Even If TrueNAS Doesn’t Approve [Michael Lynch] recently replaced his Synology NAS with a self-built solution built on ZFS, a filesystem with a neat feature: the ability to back up encrypted data without having to decrypt it first. The only glitch is that [Michael] is using TrueNAS, and TrueNAS only wants to back up unencrypted ZFS data to another TrueNAS system. Fortunately, there’s a way around this that isn’t particularly complicated, but definitely requires leveraging the right tools. It also provides an educational walkthrough for how ZFS handles these things.

Setup Newsboat RSS/Atom feed reader on Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 Start getting article feeds directly on the terminal by installing Newsboat RSS Feedreader on Ubuntu 222.04 Jammy or 20.04 Focal Fossa. Newsboat is a fork of Newsbeuter that is also an open-source application to enable users to read articles directly on their Linux command terminal. The main task of this text-based application is to pull the feeds from the set URL, which can be from various sites such as blogs and news portals. If the feed has the full text of the update, then you don’t need to open the browser, however, in most cases, you will have an excerpt and link to read the full article. Hence, if you have multiple feeds from different websites and want updates from them directly on your terminal, then Newsboat is a good option.

Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 | Mark Ai Code The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) is the Linux Deepin distribution’s default desktop environment. It’s also available for UbuntuDDE and other Linux variants. DDE is well-known for its stylish and clean design. With a sleek, clean, minimalistic dock and Launcher that offers rapid access to programs and settings, it mixes current aesthetics with conventional desktop efficiency. Deepin Music Player, Deepin Mail, Deepin Movie Player, Deepin Image Viewer, and Deepin Terminal are all included. The Deepin Extra is a collection of extra programs that are not part of the main Deepin experience but provide useful functionality. Deepin Calculator, Deepin Clone, Deepin Screen Recorder, and Deepin Screenshot Tool are among them. UbuntuDDE is an unauthorized Ubuntu derivative that blends Deepin’s elegance with Ubuntu’s simplicity. It comes in two editions: Standard and Ultimate (Full). The Normal edition has all of the functionality of the standard Ubuntu system plus the DDE desktop environment. Media codecs, graphics drivers, and language support packs are all included in the Ultimate version. In this guide, we will teach you how to install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

How to Install Composer on Ubuntu - Pi My Life Up Composer is an incredibly powerful tool for anyone who programs using the PHP programming language. This tool provides you with a standard format for managing dependencies for your web applications. For anyone who either develops with PHP or uses a PHP web application, you will want to install Composer. By using Composer on Ubuntu, you can easily download and install any PHP libraries that the software relies on. These steps for installing Composer on Ubuntu will work for any version of Ubuntu that supports PHP 7.2.5 and newer. This means you can use Composer on Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, and more.

5 Tools to Hide Email Address From Websites and Newsletters It is important to hide your email address from various third-party applications and web services. You create free accounts with some seemingly cool web service or subscribe to newsletters. This is the general practice and that’s what most people do. But imagine if there is a database breach on the web or newsletter service. Your email address is exposed to all kinds of scammers and spammers. Such email databases are sold on the dark web all the time. In some cases, spurious websites also collect email addresses just to send spam messages. You are no stranger to spam, are you? Now, some people have dedicated email addresses for these kinds of random, non-work, unimportant emails. But there are better ways to prevent spam emails.