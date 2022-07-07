Security Leftovers
A Taxonomy of Access Control
My personal definition of a brilliant idea is one that is immediately obvious once it’s explained, but no one has thought of it before. I can’t believe that no one has described this taxonomy of access control before Eyal Ittay laid it out in this paper.
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (gnutls28, libtirpc, postgresql-11, and samba), Fedora (microcode_ctl, wpebackend-fdo, and xen), Oracle (.NET 6.0, galera, mariadb, and mysql-selinux, and kernel), SUSE (dbus-1 and python-numpy), and Ubuntu (booth).
Twitter Exposes Personal Information for 5.4 Million Accounts
Twitter accidentally exposed the personal information—including phone numbers and email addresses—for 5.4 million accounts. And someone was trying to sell this information.
A Wide Reduction Trick
Elliptic curve cryptography implementations all roughly share the following structure: there's a base field implementation, the group logic, a scalar field implementation, and a higher level protocol (key exchange, signatures, ...) over the group.
The base field is the set of numbers modulo a large prime number (such as 2^255-19, from which Curve25519 takes its name). The implementation provides arithmetic operations in the field, such as modular addition, subtraction, multiplication, and inversion, as well as encoding and decoding of field elements to/from bytes.
New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 12.0a1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 12.0a1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Tor Browser 12.0a1 updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 91.12.0esr.
Very brief (promise!) ramblings on application bloat
My #1 annoyance these days, because it is so egregious, is Electron apps. I guess because the only language some programmers know is Javascript, of which I know little but what little I know places it marginally above PHP in intrinsic horror. So people write standalone apps in a language intended for tweaking web pages, meaning that to deploy those apps requires embedding an entire web browser into every app. And entire popular businesses, for example Slack, do not as far as I can tell have an actual native client. The only way to access the service is via a glorified web page, running inside an embedded browser. Despite which, it can't actually authenticate on its own and needs ANOTHER web browser to be available to do that. Electron apps make Java ones look lean and mean and efficient. Apparently, expecting a language that can compile to native machine code that executes directly on a CPU, and which makes API calls to the host OS in order to display a UI, is quaint and retro now. Read on
Colors of Noise: On a road to Prizren with a Free Software Phone
Since people are sometimes slightly surprised that you can go onto a multi week trip with a smartphone running free sofware so only I wanted to share some impressions from my recent trip to Prizren/Kosovo to attend Debconf 22 using a Librem 5. It's a mix of things that happend and bits that got improved to hopefully make things more fun to use. And, yes, there won't be any big surprises like being stranded without the ability to do phone calls in this read because there weren't and there shouldn't be. After two online versions Debconf 22 (the annual Debian Conference) took place in Prizren / Kosovo this year and I sure wanted to go. Looking for options I settled for a train trip to Vienna, to meet there with friends and continue the trip via bus to Zagreb, then switching to a final 11h direct bus to Prizren. When preparing for the trip and making sure my Librem 5 phone has all the needed documents I noticed that there will be quite some PDFs to show until I arrive in Kosovo: train ticket, bus ticket, hotel reservation, and so on. While that works by tapping unlocking the phone, opening the file browser, navigating to the folder with the PDFs and showing it via evince this looked like a lot of steps to repeat. Can't we have that information on the Phone Shell's lockscreen? Read on
Malicious PyPI packages drop ransomware
Malicious PyPI packages drop ransomware, fileless malware