Programming Leftovers
How to wait 1 second in JavaScript (using setTimeout, Promise, and Delay)
Call it a wait, sleep, or delay in executing code in JavaScript. It can be done in multiple ways in JavaScript on the browser and Node.js. In this post, you will learn how to wait for 1 (or x) second in Javascript using setTimeout, promise, and Delay NPM package with a working code example. Let’s get started!
The V language
Hmmm, will give it a miss. Back onto Nim. Oh, and please don't send me a message recommending Rust! Or Go.
Linux Packages for R
Getting R set up on Linux can be somewhat frustrating. Many of the fundamental packages (like {devtools} or {remotes}) have implicit system dependencies. So installing these packages can involve numerous iterations back and forth between R and the shell while you figure out what those dependencies are and get them all installed.
I’ve been through this process many times now and finally just created a quick script that will get most of it done quickly and easily.
Diffify – 3 months on | R-bloggers
We’re now three months on from the initial release of Diffify, and what a few months it’s been! We thought now seemed like a good time to give you an overview of the big updates that Diffify has been through since it’s launch.
Four announcements from rstudio::conf(2022) | R-bloggers
Survival analysis is a statistical procedure for data analysis where the outcome variable of interest is time until an event occurs. Hannah Frick showcased the censored package, a parsnip extension that provides support for survival analysis in tidymodels. The package offers several models, engines, and prediction types for users.
Image Annotation | R-bloggers
This week, I uploaded a newer version of the R package recogito to CRAN.
RObservations # 36: Opinions on RStudio’s name change. A Bayesian approach with Stan | R-bloggers
Recently, RStudio announced its name change to Posit. For many this name change was accepted with open arms, but for some-not so. Being the statistician that I am I decided to post a poll on LinkedIn to see the sentiment of my network.
Security Leftovers
Very brief (promise!) ramblings on application bloat
My #1 annoyance these days, because it is so egregious, is Electron apps. I guess because the only language some programmers know is Javascript, of which I know little but what little I know places it marginally above PHP in intrinsic horror. So people write standalone apps in a language intended for tweaking web pages, meaning that to deploy those apps requires embedding an entire web browser into every app. And entire popular businesses, for example Slack, do not as far as I can tell have an actual native client. The only way to access the service is via a glorified web page, running inside an embedded browser. Despite which, it can't actually authenticate on its own and needs ANOTHER web browser to be available to do that. Electron apps make Java ones look lean and mean and efficient. Apparently, expecting a language that can compile to native machine code that executes directly on a CPU, and which makes API calls to the host OS in order to display a UI, is quaint and retro now. Read on
Colors of Noise: On a road to Prizren with a Free Software Phone
Since people are sometimes slightly surprised that you can go onto a multi week trip with a smartphone running free sofware so only I wanted to share some impressions from my recent trip to Prizren/Kosovo to attend Debconf 22 using a Librem 5. It's a mix of things that happend and bits that got improved to hopefully make things more fun to use. And, yes, there won't be any big surprises like being stranded without the ability to do phone calls in this read because there weren't and there shouldn't be. After two online versions Debconf 22 (the annual Debian Conference) took place in Prizren / Kosovo this year and I sure wanted to go. Looking for options I settled for a train trip to Vienna, to meet there with friends and continue the trip via bus to Zagreb, then switching to a final 11h direct bus to Prizren. When preparing for the trip and making sure my Librem 5 phone has all the needed documents I noticed that there will be quite some PDFs to show until I arrive in Kosovo: train ticket, bus ticket, hotel reservation, and so on. While that works by tapping unlocking the phone, opening the file browser, navigating to the folder with the PDFs and showing it via evince this looked like a lot of steps to repeat. Can't we have that information on the Phone Shell's lockscreen? Read on
