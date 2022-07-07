today's howtos
Install and Use Rsync on Ubuntu - ByteXD
The rsync command is one of the most reliable backup tools. It syncs new changes while caching data.
For that reason, it resumes file transfer (from where it halted it before it got interrupted) when it encounters a disruption. Repeating the command neither creates a duplicate nor prints an error.
This tutorial teaches you how to install and use the rsync command to sync files locally or remotely. Let’s start by installing and uninstalling the tool.
Install Powerlevel10k Zsh Theme with Oh My Zsh - ByteXD
Powerlevel10k is a fast yet flexible Zsh theme that comes with a plethora of configuration options.
It’s one of the most popular themes for Oh My Zsh. The theme has various customization options for prompt customization, which includes options for changing theme colors and adding, removing, or rearranging the prompt elements. The theme also offers a mode for users who are new to Zsh and Oh My Zsh, which makes it easier to get started with the theme.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to install Powerlevel10k with Oh My Zsh and configure it on your system.
How to Install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 LTS
qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent. Some key features include an integrated search engine, web interface for remote control, UPnP/LSD support, priority queuing, select downloads by file extension, IP filtering, and many more. qBittorrent is entirely free and doesn’t contain any ads. It also offers advanced features such as control over every aspect of the client through an integrated graphical user interface, RSS feed support with advanced download filters, bandwidth scheduler, IP blocking, and more. If you’re looking for a feature-rich and lightweight BitTorrent client, qBittorrent should be your go-to.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 LTS release series desktop GUI and install qBittorrent-nox, which can be installed on a desktop or headless server using the command line terminal to access the WEB UI.
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa) from Linux Mint 20.3
n this guide, you will learn how to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa from Linux Mint 20.3 (Ulyana).
Linux Mint 21 is a long-term release (LTS) version that will enjoy support up to 2027. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and packs with numerous improvements and enhancements such as
How To Install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OwnCloud is free and open-source software written in PHP that’s used for data synchronization and file sharing. As an alternative to the web browser, ownCloud offers desktop clients for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions. ownCloud is available in different additions as highlighted on their pricing pages.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OwnCloud cloud storage services on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Install & Use Zsh Auto-Suggestions Plugin - ByteXD
Zsh (or Z shell) is a Unix-based shell that significantly improves your scripting experience. Because of plugin support, it is way more customizable than other shell tools. Zsh offers a more dynamic display that makes it easier to go through the script and find the information you’re looking for. In terms of time to run a script, Zsh proved to be faster than Bash.
Using the community-supported framework Oh My Zsh, users can install various plugins and themes to further enhance the tool and modify it according to their needs.
One of these plugins is the Zsh Auto-Suggestions plugin. As you type in the Zsh shell, this plugin will suggest commands based on your history and command execution.
Seasoned coders are familiar with how hectic it can get to type repeating commands again and again. This plugin will save ample time by suggesting commands based on the execution history. By just tapping a single key you will be able to enter your desired command if you’ve executed it before.
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Very brief (promise!) ramblings on application bloat
My #1 annoyance these days, because it is so egregious, is Electron apps. I guess because the only language some programmers know is Javascript, of which I know little but what little I know places it marginally above PHP in intrinsic horror. So people write standalone apps in a language intended for tweaking web pages, meaning that to deploy those apps requires embedding an entire web browser into every app. And entire popular businesses, for example Slack, do not as far as I can tell have an actual native client. The only way to access the service is via a glorified web page, running inside an embedded browser. Despite which, it can't actually authenticate on its own and needs ANOTHER web browser to be available to do that. Electron apps make Java ones look lean and mean and efficient. Apparently, expecting a language that can compile to native machine code that executes directly on a CPU, and which makes API calls to the host OS in order to display a UI, is quaint and retro now. Read on
Colors of Noise: On a road to Prizren with a Free Software Phone
Since people are sometimes slightly surprised that you can go onto a multi week trip with a smartphone running free sofware so only I wanted to share some impressions from my recent trip to Prizren/Kosovo to attend Debconf 22 using a Librem 5. It's a mix of things that happend and bits that got improved to hopefully make things more fun to use. And, yes, there won't be any big surprises like being stranded without the ability to do phone calls in this read because there weren't and there shouldn't be. After two online versions Debconf 22 (the annual Debian Conference) took place in Prizren / Kosovo this year and I sure wanted to go. Looking for options I settled for a train trip to Vienna, to meet there with friends and continue the trip via bus to Zagreb, then switching to a final 11h direct bus to Prizren. When preparing for the trip and making sure my Librem 5 phone has all the needed documents I noticed that there will be quite some PDFs to show until I arrive in Kosovo: train ticket, bus ticket, hotel reservation, and so on. While that works by tapping unlocking the phone, opening the file browser, navigating to the folder with the PDFs and showing it via evince this looked like a lot of steps to repeat. Can't we have that information on the Phone Shell's lockscreen? Read on
