Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of August 2022 04:39:24 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • Install and Use Rsync on Ubuntu - ByteXD

    The rsync command is one of the most reliable backup tools. It syncs new changes while caching data.

    For that reason, it resumes file transfer (from where it halted it before it got interrupted) when it encounters a disruption. Repeating the command neither creates a duplicate nor prints an error.

    This tutorial teaches you how to install and use the rsync command to sync files locally or remotely. Let’s start by installing and uninstalling the tool.

  • Install Powerlevel10k Zsh Theme with Oh My Zsh - ByteXD

    Powerlevel10k is a fast yet flexible Zsh theme that comes with a plethora of configuration options.

    It’s one of the most popular themes for Oh My Zsh. The theme has various customization options for prompt customization, which includes options for changing theme colors and adding, removing, or rearranging the prompt elements. The theme also offers a mode for users who are new to Zsh and Oh My Zsh, which makes it easier to get started with the theme.

    In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to install Powerlevel10k with Oh My Zsh and configure it on your system.

  • How to Install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 LTS

    qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent. Some key features include an integrated search engine, web interface for remote control, UPnP/LSD support, priority queuing, select downloads by file extension, IP filtering, and many more. qBittorrent is entirely free and doesn’t contain any ads. It also offers advanced features such as control over every aspect of the client through an integrated graphical user interface, RSS feed support with advanced download filters, bandwidth scheduler, IP blocking, and more. If you’re looking for a feature-rich and lightweight BitTorrent client, qBittorrent should be your go-to.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 LTS release series desktop GUI and install qBittorrent-nox, which can be installed on a desktop or headless server using the command line terminal to access the WEB UI.

  • How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa) from Linux Mint 20.3

    n this guide, you will learn how to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa from Linux Mint 20.3 (Ulyana).

    Linux Mint 21 is a long-term release (LTS) version that will enjoy support up to 2027. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and packs with numerous improvements and enhancements such as

  • How To Install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OwnCloud is free and open-source software written in PHP that’s used for data synchronization and file sharing. As an alternative to the web browser, ownCloud offers desktop clients for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions. ownCloud is available in different additions as highlighted on their pricing pages.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OwnCloud cloud storage services on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

  • How to Install & Use Zsh Auto-Suggestions Plugin - ByteXD

    Zsh (or Z shell) is a Unix-based shell that significantly improves your scripting experience. Because of plugin support, it is way more customizable than other shell tools. Zsh offers a more dynamic display that makes it easier to go through the script and find the information you’re looking for. In terms of time to run a script, Zsh proved to be faster than Bash.

    Using the community-supported framework Oh My Zsh, users can install various plugins and themes to further enhance the tool and modify it according to their needs.

    One of these plugins is the Zsh Auto-Suggestions plugin. As you type in the Zsh shell, this plugin will suggest commands based on your history and command execution.
    Seasoned coders are familiar with how hectic it can get to type repeating commands again and again. This plugin will save ample time by suggesting commands based on the execution history. By just tapping a single key you will be able to enter your desired command if you’ve executed it before.

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • How to wait 1 second in JavaScript (using setTimeout, Promise, and Delay)

    Call it a wait, sleep, or delay in executing code in JavaScript. It can be done in multiple ways in JavaScript on the browser and Node.js. In this post, you will learn how to wait for 1 (or x) second in Javascript using setTimeout, promise, and Delay NPM package with a working code example. Let’s get started!

  • The V language

    Hmmm, will give it a miss. Back onto Nim. Oh, and please don't send me a message recommending Rust! Or Go.

  • Linux Packages for R

    Getting R set up on Linux can be somewhat frustrating. Many of the fundamental packages (like {devtools} or {remotes}) have implicit system dependencies. So installing these packages can involve numerous iterations back and forth between R and the shell while you figure out what those dependencies are and get them all installed. I’ve been through this process many times now and finally just created a quick script that will get most of it done quickly and easily.

  • Diffify – 3 months on | R-bloggers

    We’re now three months on from the initial release of Diffify, and what a few months it’s been! We thought now seemed like a good time to give you an overview of the big updates that Diffify has been through since it’s launch.

  • Four announcements from rstudio::conf(2022) | R-bloggers

    Survival analysis is a statistical procedure for data analysis where the outcome variable of interest is time until an event occurs. Hannah Frick showcased the censored package, a parsnip extension that provides support for survival analysis in tidymodels. The package offers several models, engines, and prediction types for users.

  • Image Annotation | R-bloggers

    This week, I uploaded a newer version of the R package recogito to CRAN.

  • RObservations # 36: Opinions on RStudio’s name change. A Bayesian approach with Stan | R-bloggers

    Recently, RStudio announced its name change to Posit. For many this name change was accepted with open arms, but for some-not so. Being the statistician that I am I decided to post a poll on LinkedIn to see the sentiment of my network.

Security Leftovers

  • A Taxonomy of Access Control

    My personal definition of a brilliant idea is one that is immediately obvious once it’s explained, but no one has thought of it before. I can’t believe that no one has described this taxonomy of access control before Eyal Ittay laid it out in this paper.

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (gnutls28, libtirpc, postgresql-11, and samba), Fedora (microcode_ctl, wpebackend-fdo, and xen), Oracle (.NET 6.0, galera, mariadb, and mysql-selinux, and kernel), SUSE (dbus-1 and python-numpy), and Ubuntu (booth).

  • Twitter Exposes Personal Information for 5.4 Million Accounts

    Twitter accidentally exposed the personal information—including phone numbers and email addresses—for 5.4 million accounts. And someone was trying to sell this information.

  • A Wide Reduction Trick

    Elliptic curve cryptography implementations all roughly share the following structure: there's a base field implementation, the group logic, a scalar field implementation, and a higher level protocol (key exchange, signatures, ...) over the group. The base field is the set of numbers modulo a large prime number (such as 2^255-19, from which Curve25519 takes its name). The implementation provides arithmetic operations in the field, such as modular addition, subtraction, multiplication, and inversion, as well as encoding and decoding of field elements to/from bytes.

  • New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 12.0a1 (Windows, macOS, Linux) | The Tor Project

    Tor Browser 12.0a1 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory. Tor Browser 12.0a1 updates Firefox on Windows, macOS, and Linux to 91.12.0esr.

Very brief (promise!) ramblings on application bloat

My #1 annoyance these days, because it is so egregious, is Electron apps. I guess because the only language some programmers know is Javascript, of which I know little but what little I know places it marginally above PHP in intrinsic horror. So people write standalone apps in a language intended for tweaking web pages, meaning that to deploy those apps requires embedding an entire web browser into every app. And entire popular businesses, for example Slack, do not as far as I can tell have an actual native client. The only way to access the service is via a glorified web page, running inside an embedded browser. Despite which, it can't actually authenticate on its own and needs ANOTHER web browser to be available to do that. Electron apps make Java ones look lean and mean and efficient. Apparently, expecting a language that can compile to native machine code that executes directly on a CPU, and which makes API calls to the host OS in order to display a UI, is quaint and retro now. Read on

Colors of Noise: On a road to Prizren with a Free Software Phone

Since people are sometimes slightly surprised that you can go onto a multi week trip with a smartphone running free sofware so only I wanted to share some impressions from my recent trip to Prizren/Kosovo to attend Debconf 22 using a Librem 5. It's a mix of things that happend and bits that got improved to hopefully make things more fun to use. And, yes, there won't be any big surprises like being stranded without the ability to do phone calls in this read because there weren't and there shouldn't be. After two online versions Debconf 22 (the annual Debian Conference) took place in Prizren / Kosovo this year and I sure wanted to go. Looking for options I settled for a train trip to Vienna, to meet there with friends and continue the trip via bus to Zagreb, then switching to a final 11h direct bus to Prizren. When preparing for the trip and making sure my Librem 5 phone has all the needed documents I noticed that there will be quite some PDFs to show until I arrive in Kosovo: train ticket, bus ticket, hotel reservation, and so on. While that works by tapping unlocking the phone, opening the file browser, navigating to the folder with the PDFs and showing it via evince this looked like a lot of steps to repeat. Can't we have that information on the Phone Shell's lockscreen? Read on

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6