The dream of auto-detecting proxies
curl, along with every other Internet tool with aspirations, supports proxies. A proxy is a (usually known) middle-man in a network operation; instead of going directly to the remote end server, the client goes via a proxy.
curl has supported proxies since the day it was born.
[...]
Almost six years later, in June 2022, Jan Brummer revived David’s previous work and submitted a fresh pull request to add libproxy support in curl. Another try.
The proxy library dream is clearly still very much alive. There are also a fair amount of applications and systems today that are built to use libproxy to figure out the proxy and then tell curl about it.
What is unfortunately also still present, is the unsatisfying state of libproxy. It seems to have changed and improved somewhat since the last time I looked at it (6 years ago), but there several warning signs remaining that make me hesitate.
Container Image Build Tools: Docker vs. Buildah vs. kaniko - Earthly Blog
When you first start learning about containerization, you’re probably going to use Docker. Docker wasn’t the first tool to introduce the world to containerization; however, it’s definitely the most popular. As you familiarize yourself with Docker and containerization in general, you may begin to run into use cases where Docker isn’t the ideal tool.
For instance, when you need to build your images based on Dockerfiles, you may have cases where Docker isn’t the right choice or where it can’t be used. Moreover, one of the most common ways to build container images inside Kubernetes was to use what’s known as Docker-in-Docker. Put simply, you spin up a container, and that container is bound to the Docker socket that’s on the host. This allows you to use Docker inside the container.
With the removal of the Dockershim in Kubernetes, this is no longer possible, and engineers are looking to find other tools to help them build their container images.
LattePanda 3 Delta SBC combines Jasper Lake processor and Arduino compatible microcontroller
The LattePanda 3 Delta single board computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake processor and an Arduino ATmega32U4 Leonardo compatible MCU that initially launched through a Kickstarter campaign in November 2021.
The team behind the board has now announced the global availability of the Intel + Arduino SBC on DFRobot starting at $279 plus shipping, which we can compare to the $229 pledge asked during the crowdfunding campaign for reference.
Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, July 2022
In July I was assigned 24 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative. I worked 3 hours and will carry over the rest to August.
In July, no Debian release was in LTS status. However, I spent some time finishing the DLA text for my upload of linux at the end of June. I also attended the LTS BoF at DebConf and the regular team meeting.
Convert2RHEL: Extended Update Support (EUS) Conversions
Until now, Convert2RHEL only supported conversions of systems that were in their most recent minor release versions, meaning your system always has to be up to date to make the conversion to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). So, if you had your CentOS Linux or Oracle Linux stuck at version 8.4, you had to upgrade them to their latest version (CentOS Linux 8.5 and Oracle Linux 8.6, respectively) before you could do a conversion.
With the Convert2RHEL 0.26 release, however, you can now convert from some specific older minor versions, starting with 8.4 as the minimum requirement.
Below, a list of RHEL-like versions that you can convert using the latest version of Convert2RHEL.
CPE Weekly Update – Week 32 2022
Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.
It’s responsible for services running in Fedora and CentOS infrastructure and preparing things for the new Fedora release (mirrors, mass branching, new namespaces etc.).
The odd return value of the original 4.2 BSD gethostbyname()
In my entry on the history of looking up host addresses in Unix, I touched on how from the beginning gethostbyname() had an issue in its API, one that the BSD Unix people specifically called out in its manual page's BUGS section...
We’re exploring the role of Open Source in AI [Ed: Buzzwords worship. While OSI continues taking Microsoft bribes to cover up for serial stranglers who call GPL violations "HEY HI" (AI).]
AI has officially started! It’s an exciting milestone for the whole OSI team. This online event with its innovative format will keep OSI busy until the end of 2022. The podcast is live and you should subscribe now so you don’t miss any of the five episodes of this first series.
The five episodes cover issues of copyright, how independent hackers are creating powerful AI models, what’s the status of regulations of AI in Europe, what are the ethical challenges posed by uncontrolled AI software and what components are important for AI, with an eye on hardware and drivers.
Upgrading a Windows 10 VM to Windows 11
OK, cool, so now we have a Windows VM that is... unable to boot.
Very brief (promise!) ramblings on application bloat
My #1 annoyance these days, because it is so egregious, is Electron apps. I guess because the only language some programmers know is Javascript, of which I know little but what little I know places it marginally above PHP in intrinsic horror. So people write standalone apps in a language intended for tweaking web pages, meaning that to deploy those apps requires embedding an entire web browser into every app. And entire popular businesses, for example Slack, do not as far as I can tell have an actual native client. The only way to access the service is via a glorified web page, running inside an embedded browser. Despite which, it can't actually authenticate on its own and needs ANOTHER web browser to be available to do that. Electron apps make Java ones look lean and mean and efficient. Apparently, expecting a language that can compile to native machine code that executes directly on a CPU, and which makes API calls to the host OS in order to display a UI, is quaint and retro now. Read on
Colors of Noise: On a road to Prizren with a Free Software Phone
Since people are sometimes slightly surprised that you can go onto a multi week trip with a smartphone running free sofware so only I wanted to share some impressions from my recent trip to Prizren/Kosovo to attend Debconf 22 using a Librem 5. It's a mix of things that happend and bits that got improved to hopefully make things more fun to use. And, yes, there won't be any big surprises like being stranded without the ability to do phone calls in this read because there weren't and there shouldn't be. After two online versions Debconf 22 (the annual Debian Conference) took place in Prizren / Kosovo this year and I sure wanted to go. Looking for options I settled for a train trip to Vienna, to meet there with friends and continue the trip via bus to Zagreb, then switching to a final 11h direct bus to Prizren. When preparing for the trip and making sure my Librem 5 phone has all the needed documents I noticed that there will be quite some PDFs to show until I arrive in Kosovo: train ticket, bus ticket, hotel reservation, and so on. While that works by tapping unlocking the phone, opening the file browser, navigating to the folder with the PDFs and showing it via evince this looked like a lot of steps to repeat. Can't we have that information on the Phone Shell's lockscreen? Read on
