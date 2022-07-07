What is Special About the Librem 5 USA
Starting at the hardware level, the Librem 5 USA has Made in USA electronics, where the mainboard PCBA and type-c PCBA are manufactured at the Purism facility in the United States of America.
That means we use a secure hardware supply chain. The Librem 5 USA has three hardware kill switches that sever the power to various circuits: Cellular Modem, WiFi-Bluetooth, and Microphone-Cameras. In this state, your phone is safely cut off from any outside attackers; when the power is severed these devices do not exist.
today's leftovers
curl, along with every other Internet tool with aspirations, supports proxies. A proxy is a (usually known) middle-man in a network operation; instead of going directly to the remote end server, the client goes via a proxy.
curl has supported proxies since the day it was born.
[...]
Almost six years later, in June 2022, Jan Brummer revived David’s previous work and submitted a fresh pull request to add libproxy support in curl. Another try.
The proxy library dream is clearly still very much alive. There are also a fair amount of applications and systems today that are built to use libproxy to figure out the proxy and then tell curl about it.
What is unfortunately also still present, is the unsatisfying state of libproxy. It seems to have changed and improved somewhat since the last time I looked at it (6 years ago), but there several warning signs remaining that make me hesitate.
When you first start learning about containerization, you’re probably going to use Docker. Docker wasn’t the first tool to introduce the world to containerization; however, it’s definitely the most popular. As you familiarize yourself with Docker and containerization in general, you may begin to run into use cases where Docker isn’t the ideal tool.
For instance, when you need to build your images based on Dockerfiles, you may have cases where Docker isn’t the right choice or where it can’t be used. Moreover, one of the most common ways to build container images inside Kubernetes was to use what’s known as Docker-in-Docker. Put simply, you spin up a container, and that container is bound to the Docker socket that’s on the host. This allows you to use Docker inside the container.
With the removal of the Dockershim in Kubernetes, this is no longer possible, and engineers are looking to find other tools to help them build their container images.
The LattePanda 3 Delta single board computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake processor and an Arduino ATmega32U4 Leonardo compatible MCU that initially launched through a Kickstarter campaign in November 2021.
The team behind the board has now announced the global availability of the Intel + Arduino SBC on DFRobot starting at $279 plus shipping, which we can compare to the $229 pledge asked during the crowdfunding campaign for reference.
In July I was assigned 24 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative. I worked 3 hours and will carry over the rest to August.
In July, no Debian release was in LTS status. However, I spent some time finishing the DLA text for my upload of linux at the end of June. I also attended the LTS BoF at DebConf and the regular team meeting.
Until now, Convert2RHEL only supported conversions of systems that were in their most recent minor release versions, meaning your system always has to be up to date to make the conversion to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). So, if you had your CentOS Linux or Oracle Linux stuck at version 8.4, you had to upgrade them to their latest version (CentOS Linux 8.5 and Oracle Linux 8.6, respectively) before you could do a conversion.
With the Convert2RHEL 0.26 release, however, you can now convert from some specific older minor versions, starting with 8.4 as the minimum requirement.
Below, a list of RHEL-like versions that you can convert using the latest version of Convert2RHEL.
Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work.
It’s responsible for services running in Fedora and CentOS infrastructure and preparing things for the new Fedora release (mirrors, mass branching, new namespaces etc.).
In my entry on the history of looking up host addresses in Unix, I touched on how from the beginning gethostbyname() had an issue in its API, one that the BSD Unix people specifically called out in its manual page's BUGS section...
AI has officially started! It’s an exciting milestone for the whole OSI team. This online event with its innovative format will keep OSI busy until the end of 2022. The podcast is live and you should subscribe now so you don’t miss any of the five episodes of this first series.
The five episodes cover issues of copyright, how independent hackers are creating powerful AI models, what’s the status of regulations of AI in Europe, what are the ethical challenges posed by uncontrolled AI software and what components are important for AI, with an eye on hardware and drivers.
OK, cool, so now we have a Windows VM that is... unable to boot.
Videos: SCaLE 19x, Goodbye Microsoft Defender, Automations Gone Wrong, and Steam Deck
Learn Linux TV's coverage of SCaLE 19x continues with this episode. This time around, Jay recounts more of the event itself. In addition, Jay has a discussion with Drew Adams regarding openSUSE.
Windows Defender can be a massive drain on system performance and often can have a lot of false positives.
What is it like to live with another man’s automations? Brent spills all.
Plus, Chris tries out a few more Shelly devices and reports back.
today's howtos
The rsync command is one of the most reliable backup tools. It syncs new changes while caching data.
For that reason, it resumes file transfer (from where it halted it before it got interrupted) when it encounters a disruption. Repeating the command neither creates a duplicate nor prints an error.
This tutorial teaches you how to install and use the rsync command to sync files locally or remotely. Let’s start by installing and uninstalling the tool.
Powerlevel10k is a fast yet flexible Zsh theme that comes with a plethora of configuration options.
It’s one of the most popular themes for Oh My Zsh. The theme has various customization options for prompt customization, which includes options for changing theme colors and adding, removing, or rearranging the prompt elements. The theme also offers a mode for users who are new to Zsh and Oh My Zsh, which makes it easier to get started with the theme.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to install Powerlevel10k with Oh My Zsh and configure it on your system.
qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent. Some key features include an integrated search engine, web interface for remote control, UPnP/LSD support, priority queuing, select downloads by file extension, IP filtering, and many more. qBittorrent is entirely free and doesn’t contain any ads. It also offers advanced features such as control over every aspect of the client through an integrated graphical user interface, RSS feed support with advanced download filters, bandwidth scheduler, IP blocking, and more. If you’re looking for a feature-rich and lightweight BitTorrent client, qBittorrent should be your go-to.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Linux Mint 21 LTS release series desktop GUI and install qBittorrent-nox, which can be installed on a desktop or headless server using the command line terminal to access the WEB UI.
n this guide, you will learn how to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa from Linux Mint 20.3 (Ulyana).
Linux Mint 21 is a long-term release (LTS) version that will enjoy support up to 2027. It is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and packs with numerous improvements and enhancements such as
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OwnCloud on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OwnCloud is free and open-source software written in PHP that’s used for data synchronization and file sharing. As an alternative to the web browser, ownCloud offers desktop clients for Microsoft Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions. ownCloud is available in different additions as highlighted on their pricing pages.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OwnCloud cloud storage services on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Zsh (or Z shell) is a Unix-based shell that significantly improves your scripting experience. Because of plugin support, it is way more customizable than other shell tools. Zsh offers a more dynamic display that makes it easier to go through the script and find the information you’re looking for. In terms of time to run a script, Zsh proved to be faster than Bash.
Using the community-supported framework Oh My Zsh, users can install various plugins and themes to further enhance the tool and modify it according to their needs.
One of these plugins is the Zsh Auto-Suggestions plugin. As you type in the Zsh shell, this plugin will suggest commands based on your history and command execution.
Seasoned coders are familiar with how hectic it can get to type repeating commands again and again. This plugin will save ample time by suggesting commands based on the execution history. By just tapping a single key you will be able to enter your desired command if you’ve executed it before.
