What is Special About the Librem 5 USA Starting at the hardware level, the Librem 5 USA has Made in USA electronics, where the mainboard PCBA and type-c PCBA are manufactured at the Purism facility in the United States of America. That means we use a secure hardware supply chain. The Librem 5 USA has three hardware kill switches that sever the power to various circuits: Cellular Modem, WiFi-Bluetooth, and Microphone-Cameras. In this state, your phone is safely cut off from any outside attackers; when the power is severed these devices do not exist.

today's leftovers The dream of auto-detecting proxies curl, along with every other Internet tool with aspirations, supports proxies. A proxy is a (usually known) middle-man in a network operation; instead of going directly to the remote end server, the client goes via a proxy. curl has supported proxies since the day it was born. [...] Almost six years later, in June 2022, Jan Brummer revived David’s previous work and submitted a fresh pull request to add libproxy support in curl. Another try. The proxy library dream is clearly still very much alive. There are also a fair amount of applications and systems today that are built to use libproxy to figure out the proxy and then tell curl about it. What is unfortunately also still present, is the unsatisfying state of libproxy. It seems to have changed and improved somewhat since the last time I looked at it (6 years ago), but there several warning signs remaining that make me hesitate.

Container Image Build Tools: Docker vs. Buildah vs. kaniko - Earthly Blog When you first start learning about containerization, you’re probably going to use Docker. Docker wasn’t the first tool to introduce the world to containerization; however, it’s definitely the most popular. As you familiarize yourself with Docker and containerization in general, you may begin to run into use cases where Docker isn’t the ideal tool. For instance, when you need to build your images based on Dockerfiles, you may have cases where Docker isn’t the right choice or where it can’t be used. Moreover, one of the most common ways to build container images inside Kubernetes was to use what’s known as Docker-in-Docker. Put simply, you spin up a container, and that container is bound to the Docker socket that’s on the host. This allows you to use Docker inside the container. With the removal of the Dockershim in Kubernetes, this is no longer possible, and engineers are looking to find other tools to help them build their container images.

LattePanda 3 Delta SBC combines Jasper Lake processor and Arduino compatible microcontroller The LattePanda 3 Delta single board computer with an Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake processor and an Arduino ATmega32U4 Leonardo compatible MCU that initially launched through a Kickstarter campaign in November 2021. The team behind the board has now announced the global availability of the Intel + Arduino SBC on DFRobot starting at $279 plus shipping, which we can compare to the $229 pledge asked during the crowdfunding campaign for reference.

Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, July 2022 In July I was assigned 24 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative. I worked 3 hours and will carry over the rest to August. In July, no Debian release was in LTS status. However, I spent some time finishing the DLA text for my upload of linux at the end of June. I also attended the LTS BoF at DebConf and the regular team meeting.

Convert2RHEL: Extended Update Support (EUS) Conversions Until now, Convert2RHEL only supported conversions of systems that were in their most recent minor release versions, meaning your system always has to be up to date to make the conversion to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). So, if you had your CentOS Linux or Oracle Linux stuck at version 8.4, you had to upgrade them to their latest version (CentOS Linux 8.5 and Oracle Linux 8.6, respectively) before you could do a conversion. With the Convert2RHEL 0.26 release, however, you can now convert from some specific older minor versions, starting with 8.4 as the minimum requirement. Below, a list of RHEL-like versions that you can convert using the latest version of Convert2RHEL.

CPE Weekly Update – Week 32 2022 Purpose of this team is to take care of day to day business regarding CentOS and Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora release engineering work. It’s responsible for services running in Fedora and CentOS infrastructure and preparing things for the new Fedora release (mirrors, mass branching, new namespaces etc.).

The odd return value of the original 4.2 BSD gethostbyname() In my entry on the history of looking up host addresses in Unix, I touched on how from the beginning gethostbyname() had an issue in its API, one that the BSD Unix people specifically called out in its manual page's BUGS section...

AI has officially started! It's an exciting milestone for the whole OSI team. This online event with its innovative format will keep OSI busy until the end of 2022. The podcast is live and you should subscribe now so you don't miss any of the five episodes of this first series. The five episodes cover issues of copyright, how independent hackers are creating powerful AI models, what's the status of regulations of AI in Europe, what are the ethical challenges posed by uncontrolled AI software and what components are important for AI, with an eye on hardware and drivers.

Upgrading a Windows 10 VM to Windows 11 OK, cool, so now we have a Windows VM that is... unable to boot.