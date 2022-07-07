today's howtos
How to Add WebP Support to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - OMG! Ubuntu!
It’s surprisingly easy to enable WebP support in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, letting you see image thumbnails in the file manager and open WebP images in the default image viewer.
It’s made possible but the wonderful open source webp-pixbuf-loader library. You install it, restart any/all apps that can use it, and bam: WebP images appear right in front your window peepers (aka your eyes – I could’ve just said eyes).
Beginner's Guide to Arduino - Make Tech Easier
Whether you’re an embedded systems vet, high school scientist, or some curious cat from some human-filled continent, there’s always a place to start your electronic explorations. If it turns out the manual wasn’t enough, then check out this beginner’s guide to Arduino.
How to Check a Linux Laptop’s Battery From the Command Line
Laptop computers let you work where ever you want. Well, just so long as there is life in your laptop’s battery. Here’s how to check your battery on the Linux command line.
How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows
Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS).
Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?
How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux
Managing packages and apps seems sophisticated to first-time Manjaro users. But with so many different options to choose from, it's actually a breeze.
Myths shroud Linux distros, and often deter people from migrating from Windows and Mac. Over the years, many things have changed, encouraging people to take the leap of faith and allowing users to see what’s on offer.
One of the common Linux myths revolves around software downloads and installations on Arch-based distributions. Installing software has become easier since many options have evolved, making software download a cinch.
If you are using Manjaro Linux, here are six easy ways to install and remove applications.
How to listen to Tidal on the Linux desktop with Tidal-hifi
Tidal is a high-quality audio streaming service. It offers a wide variety of music of lossless quality. Here’s how you can use the Tidal streaming service on your Linux PC with the Tidal Hi-fi app.
How to Install VS Code on Ubuntu 22.04: A Step-by-Step Guide [Ed: It is spyware, it's proprietary. and it is controlled by a company that attacks Linux. Why help people do bad things?]
How to Clone Disks with Linux dd Command
In this tutorial, we’ll refer to a practical example of the Linux dd command that can be used to migrate or clone a Windows Operating System.
The sad fate of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet
Apple has long dominated the tablet space, but that hasn’t stopped companies from releasing hundreds of Android, Windows, or Chrome OS tablets in recent years. The JingPad A1 was supposed to be something different: it shipped with JingOS, a Linux-based operating system optimized for touchscreen input but capable of running full-fledged desktop apps. At least that was the idea. But when Jingling, the company behind the tablet, began shipping units to customers last year, many found the software to too buggy for the general public and not as open as Linux enthusiasts would like. Eventually the company ran out of money, laid off staff, and did provide a way to replace the operating system with Android or something else (like Ubuntu Touch). While Liliputing has covered the rise and fall of Jingling, but we never actually got to spend any time with the JingPad A1 tablet itself. Now TechHut has put together a video documenting the highs and lows… with some hands-on demonstrations of wha the tablet could and could not do. Read on Also: Essential Sensors
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Stop using DICT dictionary apps (such as GNOME/MATE Dictionary)
The MATE Desktop for Linux installs a Dictionary app by default (a fork of the retired GNOME Dictionary app). The apps don’t protect your pricacy, and you might want to stop using them. With the apps’ default configuration, your word queries are looked up online via an arcane old internet protocol called DICT (RFC 2229). The protocol was standardized in 1997 and it doesn’t include any encryption or other privacy protections. So, why is this a problem for dictionary lookups?, you might ask. Some knowledge is forbidden knowledge, depending on your local authorities. For example, it is inadvisable to look up information about abortion from within some U.S. states, war crime in Russia, or democracy and human rights in China. The apps don’t warn you about their privacy implications when you launch them. They’re technically required to inform you about whom they share data with (the dictionary server providers) under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the E.U. Read on
