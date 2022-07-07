The sad fate of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet Apple has long dominated the tablet space, but that hasn’t stopped companies from releasing hundreds of Android, Windows, or Chrome OS tablets in recent years. The JingPad A1 was supposed to be something different: it shipped with JingOS, a Linux-based operating system optimized for touchscreen input but capable of running full-fledged desktop apps. At least that was the idea. But when Jingling, the company behind the tablet, began shipping units to customers last year, many found the software to too buggy for the general public and not as open as Linux enthusiasts would like. Eventually the company ran out of money, laid off staff, and did provide a way to replace the operating system with Android or something else (like Ubuntu Touch). While Liliputing has covered the rise and fall of Jingling, but we never actually got to spend any time with the JingPad A1 tablet itself. Now TechHut has put together a video documenting the highs and lows… with some hands-on demonstrations of wha the tablet could and could not do. Read on Also: Essential Sensors

Security Leftovers CERT-In identifies multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products and Red Hat Linux Kernel CERT-In on Wednesday issued alerts for multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool, and Red Hat Linux Kernel. The vulnerabilities are said to be used by remote attackers to access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on Microsoft products while in Red Hat Linux Kernel they can be exploited to gain elevated privileges and access sensitive information

Iron Tiger Compromises Chat Application Mimi, Targets Windows, Mac, and Linux Users [Ed: The issue is MiMi, not the OS] We noticed a server hosting both a HyperBro sample and a malicious Mach-O executable named “rshell.” HyperBro is a malware family used by Iron Tiger (also known as Emissary Panda, APT27, Bronze Union, and Luckymouse), an advanced persistent threat (APT) group that has been performing cyberespionage for almost a decade, and there have been no reports of this group associated with a tool for Mac operating systems (OS). We analyzed the Mach-O sample and found it to be a new malware family targeting the Mac OS platform. We also eventually found samples compiled for the Linux platform that belongs to the same malware family.

This Week in Malware - Fileless Linux Cryptominer, 100 Packages [Ed: The issue is not "Linux" but malware that one can unwittingly install in Linux]