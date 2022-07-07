Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

elementary Blog: Updates for July, 2022

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of August 2022 10:15:37 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

Firstly, thank you so much for your patience this month! I’ve been out sick with COVID for about 3 weeks, so I haven’t been able to contribute much or organize releases this month. I want to give a special thanks to our volunteer community who has continued to make improvements and move forward on projects in my absence. I’m excited to catch up and get back to work to make the most of the rest of this month. Having said that, this is going to be a very brief updates post.

[...]

A ton of energy in the community has gone into Gtk 4 porting for OS 7 and beyond. The team is making steady progress on porting System Settings and we landed the Gtk 4 port for Sideload. We’ve also uncovered some style issues and gaps in style constants, so if you’re working on porting your app to our Flatpak Platform 7, know that we’ll be releasing some fixes soon.

I want to give some special acknowledgment to Owen Malicsi who has taken a lot of ownership over Gtk4 porting. Owen started contributing to elementary to improve his development skillset in preparation for college, and he’s done an amazing job both in successfully porting components to Gtk 4 as well as identifying blockers and creating discussions around refactoring for Gtk 4 paradigms. I’m super proud of his growth and contribution and we wish him well in his studies! Thanks Owen!

Read on

»

More in Tux Machines

The sad fate of the JingPad A1 Linux tablet

Apple has long dominated the tablet space, but that hasn’t stopped companies from releasing hundreds of Android, Windows, or Chrome OS tablets in recent years. The JingPad A1 was supposed to be something different: it shipped with JingOS, a Linux-based operating system optimized for touchscreen input but capable of running full-fledged desktop apps. At least that was the idea. But when Jingling, the company behind the tablet, began shipping units to customers last year, many found the software to too buggy for the general public and not as open as Linux enthusiasts would like. Eventually the company ran out of money, laid off staff, and did provide a way to replace the operating system with Android or something else (like Ubuntu Touch). While Liliputing has covered the rise and fall of Jingling, but we never actually got to spend any time with the JingPad A1 tablet itself. Now TechHut has put together a video documenting the highs and lows… with some hands-on demonstrations of wha the tablet could and could not do. Read on Also: Essential Sensors

Security Leftovers

  • CERT-In identifies multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products and Red Hat Linux Kernel

    CERT-In on Wednesday issued alerts for multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft products including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool, and Red Hat Linux Kernel. The vulnerabilities are said to be used by remote attackers to access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on Microsoft products while in Red Hat Linux Kernel they can be exploited to gain elevated privileges and access sensitive information

  • Iron Tiger Compromises Chat Application Mimi, Targets Windows, Mac, and Linux Users [Ed: The issue is MiMi, not the OS]

    We noticed a server hosting both a HyperBro sample and a malicious Mach-O executable named “rshell.” HyperBro is a malware family used by Iron Tiger (also known as Emissary Panda, APT27, Bronze Union, and Luckymouse), an advanced persistent threat (APT) group that has been performing cyberespionage for almost a decade, and there have been no reports of this group associated with a tool for Mac operating systems (OS). We analyzed the Mach-O sample and found it to be a new malware family targeting the Mac OS platform. We also eventually found samples compiled for the Linux platform that belongs to the same malware family.

  • This Week in Malware - Fileless Linux Cryptominer, 100 Packages [Ed: The issue is not "Linux" but malware that one can unwittingly install in Linux]

today's howtos

  • How to Add WebP Support to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - OMG! Ubuntu!

    It’s surprisingly easy to enable WebP support in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, letting you see image thumbnails in the file manager and open WebP images in the default image viewer. It’s made possible but the wonderful open source webp-pixbuf-loader library. You install it, restart any/all apps that can use it, and bam: WebP images appear right in front your window peepers (aka your eyes – I could’ve just said eyes).

  • Beginner's Guide to Arduino - Make Tech Easier

    Whether you’re an embedded systems vet, high school scientist, or some curious cat from some human-filled continent, there’s always a place to start your electronic explorations. If it turns out the manual wasn’t enough, then check out this beginner’s guide to Arduino.

  • How to Check a Linux Laptop’s Battery From the Command Line

    Laptop computers let you work where ever you want. Well, just so long as there is life in your laptop’s battery. Here’s how to check your battery on the Linux command line.

  • How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows

    Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS). Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?

  • How to Install and Remove Software in Manjaro Linux

    Managing packages and apps seems sophisticated to first-time Manjaro users. But with so many different options to choose from, it's actually a breeze. Myths shroud Linux distros, and often deter people from migrating from Windows and Mac. Over the years, many things have changed, encouraging people to take the leap of faith and allowing users to see what’s on offer. One of the common Linux myths revolves around software downloads and installations on Arch-based distributions. Installing software has become easier since many options have evolved, making software download a cinch. If you are using Manjaro Linux, here are six easy ways to install and remove applications.

  • How to listen to Tidal on the Linux desktop with Tidal-hifi

    Tidal is a high-quality audio streaming service. It offers a wide variety of music of lossless quality. Here’s how you can use the Tidal streaming service on your Linux PC with the Tidal Hi-fi app.

  • How to Install VS Code on Ubuntu 22.04: A Step-by-Step Guide [Ed: It is spyware, it's proprietary. and it is controlled by a company that attacks Linux. Why help people do bad things?]
  • How to Clone Disks with Linux dd Command

    In this tutorial, we’ll refer to a practical example of the Linux dd command that can be used to migrate or clone a Windows Operating System.

Stop using DICT dictionary apps (such as GNOME/MATE Dictionary)

The MATE Desktop for Linux installs a Dictionary app by default (a fork of the retired GNOME Dictionary app). The apps don’t protect your pricacy, and you might want to stop using them. With the apps’ default configuration, your word queries are looked up online via an arcane old internet protocol called DICT (RFC 2229). The protocol was standardized in 1997 and it doesn’t include any encryption or other privacy protections. So, why is this a problem for dictionary lookups?, you might ask. Some knowledge is forbidden knowledge, depending on your local authorities. For example, it is inadvisable to look up information about abortion from within some U.S. states, war crime in Russia, or democracy and human rights in China. The apps don’t warn you about their privacy implications when you launch them. They’re technically required to inform you about whom they share data with (the dictionary server providers) under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the E.U. Read on

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6