elementary Blog: Updates for July, 2022 Firstly, thank you so much for your patience this month! I've been out sick with COVID for about 3 weeks, so I haven't been able to contribute much or organize releases this month. I want to give a special thanks to our volunteer community who has continued to make improvements and move forward on projects in my absence. I'm excited to catch up and get back to work to make the most of the rest of this month. Having said that, this is going to be a very brief updates post. [...] A ton of energy in the community has gone into Gtk 4 porting for OS 7 and beyond. The team is making steady progress on porting System Settings and we landed the Gtk 4 port for Sideload. We've also uncovered some style issues and gaps in style constants, so if you're working on porting your app to our Flatpak Platform 7, know that we'll be releasing some fixes soon. I want to give some special acknowledgment to Owen Malicsi who has taken a lot of ownership over Gtk4 porting. Owen started contributing to elementary to improve his development skillset in preparation for college, and he's done an amazing job both in successfully porting components to Gtk 4 as well as identifying blockers and creating discussions around refactoring for Gtk 4 paradigms. I'm super proud of his growth and contribution and we wish him well in his studies! Thanks Owen!

Russian-Made Baikal M1-Based Laptop Shows Up in Pre-Production Bitblaze, a Russian brand specializing in servers, storage systems, and workstations, has demonstrated its pre-production Bitblaze Titan BM15 laptop based around the Baikal-M1 processor designed in Russia. The notebook, designed primarily for government agencies and enthusiasts, is said to enter mass production in November. The only question is whether the company can indeed mass produce the machine now that TSMC does not produce advanced chips for any company in Russia. "I have a legend in my hands: a pre-production Bitblaze Titan (opens in new tab) laptop based on the Baikal-M processor is ready," said Yana Brush, commercial director of Prombit, the company behind Bitblaze, in a blog post (opens in new tab). "A very decent built quality, thin aluminum case, light weight. I have tested some mainstream software applications: office programs and YouTube. Works great, lasts five hours on the battery. We continue testing in various workloads, getting ready for the official release." [...] Keeping in mind that the company does not disclose which Linux distributions the machine will run, it should be testing various software.