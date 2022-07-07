MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but web database storage and management is the most commonly used feature. MySQL has been in production use for over 20 years and is considered one of the most secure and reliable database systems. Despite this, it has several drawbacks that should be considered before using it for any mission-critical applications. One such drawback is that it does not support transactions across multiple tables, which can lead to data inconsistency in the event of a failure. Additionally, MySQL does not support some of the more advanced features in other database systems, such as stored procedures and triggers. MySQL is an excellent choice for many applications, but it must be aware of its limitations before using it in a production environment. In the latest release of MySQL 8.0, the database management system brings new features and security updates. This new release of MySQL adds support for joins with larger data sets, better performance when importing large files, and various improvements to InnoDB, SQL mode, named ‘strict sql_mode,’ which will make MySQL more compliant with the SQL standard. In addition, there are performance enhancements for DML statements and replication and several new security features. With these improvements, MySQL 8.0 provides a more robust and secure platform for managing data. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky Linux 9 using the command line terminal with instructions on how to secure the MySQL service, update, and, if necessary, remove.