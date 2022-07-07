Android Leftovers
How to Control F on Android
How to colour-correct pictures on Android?
Bypass your Android screen lock without a password using WooTechy iDelock
Android Circuit: Pixel 7 Ultra Mystery, Galaxy Z Fold 4 And Z Flip 4 Launched, Oppo And OnePlus German Sales Stopped
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G gets August 2022 Android security patch - GSMArena.com news
KDE Frameworks 6 QML porting
It’s been three months since my last post about the ongoing transition to KDE Frameworks 6, so another update is long overdue given how much has happened since. QML Porting While the main attention had been on porting build system and C++ code so far, meanwhile QML code has also moved into focus. QML code is generally harder to port, due to the lack of compile-time checking and the lack of conditional code based on the Qt version. Only seeing mistakes at runtime means for every single change we need to ensure to manually exercise the affected code paths. That is much easier to do if everything else is fully working, ie. in the current Qt 5 codebase. That however is only an option for changes that result in code that works with both Qt 5 and Qt 6. Changes that only work with Qt 6 can’t be done at all yet due to the lack of version-based conditional code (such as the C++ prepocessor gives us). Read on
This week in KDE: Major accessibility improvements
Though KDE’s goal-setting process is still ongoing, contributors have started working on Plasma accessibility in a major way! As of Plasma 5.26, all Plasma widgets will be fully compatible and usable with a screen reader, thanks to Fushan Wen with assistance from Harald Sitter! Read on
Today in Techrights
