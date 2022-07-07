Games: Steam Deck, Horizon Chase Turbo, and More
yuzu the Nintendo Switch Emulator gets an easy Linux installer
Good news for Linux and Steam Deck fans, the yuzu team have worked to bring the installer for the Nintendo Switch Emulator over to Linux properly.
Retro racer Horizon Chase Turbo gets a big free Adventures game mode
Horizon Chase Turbo is a very highly rated retro racing game from developer AQUIRIS and today it sees a huge free upgrade. This is to celebrate the 7th anniversary of the franchise.
Hollow Knight is getting cross-platform Steam Cloud Saves to help Steam Deck
Hollow Knight developer Team Cherry has announced that an update due to go live on Monday, August 15th will bring a much needed change to the saving system.
Valheim gets a small teaser as Iron Gate get back to work on Mistlands
Valheim is due to get a huge upgrade at some point, which most players are now waiting on and Iron Gate have given the smallest of teasers on it again. Their team took a bit of a break recently they mentioned in a new update post, but they said they're now back at their desks working away on the next update.
Get loads of Resident Evil in the latest Humble Bundle
Love Resident Evil and want to get a whole lot of it? Humble Bundle have put up the Resident Evil Decades of Horror bundle and it's a pretty full collection. Going over each game I'll list the Steam Deck Verified rating plus either Native Linux status or ProtonDB ranking so you've got the full picture.
Steam Deck got a few Beta updates recently so here's what's new
While I was briefly away camping, Valve released a few Steam Deck Beta updates so here's a round-up of what's new in case you also missed it.
More in Tux Machines
Android Leftovers
KDE Frameworks 6 QML porting
It’s been three months since my last post about the ongoing transition to KDE Frameworks 6, so another update is long overdue given how much has happened since. QML Porting While the main attention had been on porting build system and C++ code so far, meanwhile QML code has also moved into focus. QML code is generally harder to port, due to the lack of compile-time checking and the lack of conditional code based on the Qt version. Only seeing mistakes at runtime means for every single change we need to ensure to manually exercise the affected code paths. That is much easier to do if everything else is fully working, ie. in the current Qt 5 codebase. That however is only an option for changes that result in code that works with both Qt 5 and Qt 6. Changes that only work with Qt 6 can’t be done at all yet due to the lack of version-based conditional code (such as the C++ prepocessor gives us). Read on
This week in KDE: Major accessibility improvements
Though KDE’s goal-setting process is still ongoing, contributors have started working on Plasma accessibility in a major way! As of Plasma 5.26, all Plasma widgets will be fully compatible and usable with a screen reader, thanks to Fushan Wen with assistance from Harald Sitter! Read on
Today in Techrights
