today's howtoa
-
How to Install and Use MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB is a free, open-source, and powerful database management system used to store application data. It is a stable and relational database management system, and fork of the popular MySQL database system. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB 10.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 server.
-
How to Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (For Beginners)
The “Jammy Jellyfish” version of Ubuntu, version 22.04, was made available on April 21, 2022. The previous release that had Long Term Support was Ubuntu 20.04, which was released in 2020. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will receive support for five years, like earlier LTS releases, till April 2027.
In this brief guide, we walk you through how to install Ubuntu 22.04 and also discuss its features.
-
Host Your Own Raspberry Pi Audiobook Library With Audiobookshelf
Reading expands the mind, but sometimes, pulling a 600-page tome from your pocket just isn't practical. You can't indulge in classic prose when driving a car, for example. This is where audiobooks come in, giving you the benefit of a narrated literary experience without requiring that you take your eyes off the road. With audiobooks, you can consume fantastic literature while driving, doing the dishes or even while you're working.
While there are numerous audiobook subscription services available, it's far more satisfying to create and host your own library on a Raspberry Pi.
-
How to install and configure Flask on a Linux shared hosting account | Linux Webhosting blog
Flask is a Python-based framework that enables you to quickly and easily create web applications. This article demonstrates how to install Flask and configure it on a Linux shared hosting account that uses cPanel.
After completing the following procedures, you will have a functioning Flask application on your account that displays a simple web page.
-
How to Apply Accent Colour in Ubuntu Desktop
It’s easy to apply accent colour on Ubuntu desktop, thanks to recent developments. Here’s how.
Every Linux distribution has its default theme, bringing a dominant colour. The Accent colours are used to highlight the dominant colour in any setup. Generally, the primary and Accent colours should contrast or complement each other.
With the recent revamp of the GNOME desktop, the Ubuntu desktop introduced Accent colour in the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release.
Since it’s pretty obvious how to apply it, but for the sake of new buds in Linux, I will explain how to use Accent colour on an Ubuntu desktop.
-
How to Install Nvidia Drivers on Fedora Linux 34/35 - ByteXD
Fedora comes with an open-source NVIDIA driver. The driver installed is Nouveau, an open-source graphics driver for NVIDIA video cards.
However, Nouveau drivers are considered slower than Nvidia’s proprietary drivers. This won’t matter much if you only use your device for light use, but if you are into design or gaming, you’ll surely start to feel it – in this case it would be a good choice to install the latest NVIDIA drivers.
In this tutorial we’ll be installing the latest NVIDIA drivers on Fedora 34/35 using the RPM Fusion repositories and also through the manual method of downloading the driver from the Nvidia website.
-
How To Install Timeshift on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Timeshift on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Timeshift is software that provides a function similar to System Restore on Windows or Time machine on macOS. Timeshift protects your system by taking incremental snapshots of the file system at regular intervals. These snapshots can be restored at a later date to undo all changes to the system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Timeshift restore or backup tool on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How to Remote Connect to a Windows PC From Raspberry Pi
-
6 Top Free and Open Source Groovy Web Frameworks
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements. A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one. Groovy is a powerful, optionally typed and dynamic language, with static-typing and static compilation capabilities, for the Java platform aimed at improving developer productivity thanks to a concise, familiar and easy to learn syntax. Read on
10 Great Linux websites for beginners and everyday users
Many websites related to Linux and open source software have high technical content and often have less attention for the actual use and the things you can do with this operating system. But some of us just have other expectations. As a beginner or every day user in the Linux and Open Source world, you have different information needs than an experienced, highly skilled Linux user or developer. But also Linux users who use their computer for example for content creation, are less interested in the technical backgrounds, and have mostly different needs. In this artcle I give my thoughts on 10 great Linux websites for beginners and everyday users. Read on
