Security Leftovers
SentinelOne discusses the rise of data-wiping malware
During a Black Hat 2022 session, researchers showed how expectations of cyber war may differ from the reality.
Researchers reveal Kubernetes security holes, prevention
Researchers with Palo Alto Networks took the stage at Black Hat to explain how configurations and system privileges in Kubernetes clusters can allow container escape and takeover.
Google researchers dissect Android spyware, zero days
Researchers with Google's Threat Analysis Group say the ecosystem of surveillance vendors is far larger than just NSO Group, and some vendors are sharing or trading exploits.
Docker's rootless mode a welcome security update
Docker containers have root privileges by default -- a known security issue for several years. Now Docker's rootless mode separates containers from underlying infrastructure.
New GwisinLocker ransomware encrypts Windows and Linux ESXi servers
This site generally doesn’t cover or announce new types of ransomware, but this one targets the healthcare sector, so….
Zero-Day Vulnerability Exploited to Hack Over 1,000 Zimbra Email Servers | SecurityWeek.Com
A new zero-day vulnerability tracked as CVE-2022-37042 has been exploited since at least June to hack over 1,000 Zimbra email servers.
Open Hardware: XON/XOFF and Raspberry Pi Pico
How to Apply Accent Colour in Ubuntu Desktop
A step-by-step tutorial on how to apply accent colour in Ubuntu desktop (GNOME) with tips for Kubuntu and others.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available. What's new in this release: - Command lists in Direct2D. - RSA encryption. - Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U. - Optional support for colors in test output. - Various bug fixes. The source is available at: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.15.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Read on
