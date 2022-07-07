Open Hardware: XON/XOFF and Raspberry Pi Pico
From XON/XOFF to Forward Incremental Search
In the olden days of computing, software flow control with control codes XON and XOFF was a necessary feature that dumb terminals needed to support. When a terminal received more data than it could display, there needed to be a way for the terminal to tell the remote host to pause sending more data. The control code 19 was chosen for this. The control code 17 was chosen to tell the remote host to resume transmission of data.
Raspberry Pi Pico Used in Plug and Play System Monitor | Tom's Hardware
Dmytro Panin is at it again, creating a teeny system monitor for his MacBook from scratch with help from our favorite microcontroller, the Raspberry Pi Pico. This plug-and-play system monitor (opens in new tab) lets him keep a close eye on resource usage without having to close any windows or launch any third-party programs.
The device is Pico-powered and plugs right into the MacBook to function. It has a display screen that showcases a custom GUI featuring four bar graphs that update in real-time to show the performance of different components, including the CPU, GPU, memory, and SSD usage. It makes it possible to see how hard your PC is running at a glance.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available. What's new in this release: - Command lists in Direct2D. - RSA encryption. - Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U. - Optional support for colors in test output. - Various bug fixes. The source is available at: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.15.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Read on
