today's howtos
How to Change Comment Color in Vim – Fix Unreadable Blue Color
Are you annoyed about the comment color in vim? The dark blue color of the comment is often hard to read.
In this tutorial, we learn how to change the comment color in Vim. There are few methods we can use to look vim comment very readable.
How to Add Repository to Debian
APT checks the health of all the packages, and dependencies of the package before installing it. APT fetches packages from one or more repositories. A repository (package source) is basically a network server. The term "package" refers to an individual file with a .deb extension that contains either all or part of an application. The normal installation comes with default repositories configured, but these contain only a few packages out of an ocean of free software available.
In this tutorial, we learn how to add the package repository to Debian.
Making a Video of a Single Window
I recently wanted to send someone a video of a program doing some interesting things in a single X11 window. Recording the whole desktop is easy (some readers may remember my post on Aeschylus which does just that) but it will include irrelevant (and possibly unwanted) parts of the screen, leading to unnecessarily large files. I couldn't immediately find a tool which did what I wanted on OpenBSD [1] but through a combination of xwininfo, FFmpeg, and hk I was able to put together exactly what I needed in short order. Even better, I was able to easily post-process the video to shrink its file size, speed it up, and contort it to the dimension requirements of various platforms. Here's a video straight out of the little script I put together: [...]
Things You Can And Can’t Do
And it got me thinking about what you can and can’t do — what you do and don’t have control over.
allow-new-zones in BIND 9.16 on CentOS 8 Stream under SELinux
We run these training systems with SELinux enabled (I wouldn’t, but my colleague likes it , and that’s the reason I aborted the lab: I couldn’t tell students how to solve the cause other than by disabling SELinux entirely, but there wasn’t enough time for that.
Will the IndieWeb Ever Become Mainstream?
This is an interesting question, thanks for asking it, Jeremy. I do have some history with the IndieWeb, and some opinions, so let’s dive in.
The short answer to the question is a resounding no, and it all boils down to the fact that the IndieWeb is really complicated to implement, so it will only ever appeal to developers.
How to Install CUPS Print Server on Ubuntu 22.04
If your business has multiple personal computers in the network which need to print, then we need a device called a print server. Print server act intermediate between PC and printers which accept print jobs from PC and send them to respective printers.
CUPS is the primary mechanism in the Unix-like operating system for printing and print services. It can allow a computer to act as a Print server.
In this tutorial, we learn how to set up CUPS print server on Ubuntu 22.04.
Open Hardware: XON/XOFF and Raspberry Pi Pico
Security Leftovers
How to Apply Accent Colour in Ubuntu Desktop
A step-by-step tutorial on how to apply accent colour in Ubuntu desktop (GNOME) with tips for Kubuntu and others.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available. What's new in this release: - Command lists in Direct2D. - RSA encryption. - Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U. - Optional support for colors in test output. - Various bug fixes. The source is available at: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.15.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Read on
