today's leftovers
66: From Star Trek To Reality : Microbots That Can Heal - Hardware Addicts - TuxDigital
Welcome to Hardware Addicts, a proud member of the TuxDigital Network. Hardware Addicts is the podcast that focuses on the physical components that powers our technology world.
In this episode, we’re going to be talking nanotechnology and how little robot armies can be used in the future to extend all of our lives. Then we head to Camera Corner where Wendy will discuss anti-forgery signatures on a camera.
Need A FOSS Job, Linux Foundation Has Good News - Invidious
Are you in the market for job in FOSS well the Linux Foundation does a yearly report on this field and it seems as though it should be getting much easier this year and going forward
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, July 2022
As is now the usual way of things, the monthly Activity Report is hereby combined with my Contract Report.
This report covers hrev56236 to hrev56320.
Spider-Man Remastered is awesome on Steam Deck
With Spider-Man Remastered now available on Steam after previously being PlayStation exclusive, I took it for a spin on Steam Deck and Linux desktop.
Humble Bundle have another interesting set of games in the Tactical Combat Bundle
Need more games to fill up your library? Humble Bundle have put up another one that looks pretty good with the Tactical Combat Bundle. So here's what to expect on Linux desktop and Steam Deck.
Open hybrid cloud and quantum computing shape future for Red Hat thought leaders [Ed: Disclosure is missing here; Red Hat openly pays this publishers for puff pieces]
This year’s Red Hat Summit gathering in early May provided an opportunity to step back from the enterprise computing treadmill and assess the long-term implications of where network innovation is headed.
Along with news surrounding an edge platform opportunity with General Motors Corp. and the latest release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, this year’s gathering in Boston offered a glimpse into the computing future.
Kubernetes training, tech can tackle orchestration pain
DevOps can force developers to work outside their comfort zone and create frustration, but the right Kubernetes training and tools can ease the burden.
How to validate and clean your YAML files using Kubeval and ValidKube
Kubeval is an important tool if you are writing YAML files on a daily basis. You should use it to validate your files before applying them to your cluster. In this tutorial, you will learn how to validate your YAML files using Kubeval and ValidKube which is a web tool that cleans YAML files.
Open Hardware: XON/XOFF and Raspberry Pi Pico
Security Leftovers
How to Apply Accent Colour in Ubuntu Desktop
A step-by-step tutorial on how to apply accent colour in Ubuntu desktop (GNOME) with tips for Kubuntu and others.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available.
The Wine development release 7.15 is now available. What's new in this release: - Command lists in Direct2D. - RSA encryption. - Initial Wow64 thunking in WIN32U. - Optional support for colors in test output. - Various bug fixes. The source is available at: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/7.x/wine-7.15.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.Read on
