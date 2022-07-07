KDE Frameworks 5.97 Adds Support for 3rd-Party Credential Storage Methods to KDE Apps
The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 5.97 is here to add more new features and enhancements, such as the implementation of support in KWallet for the org.freedesktop.secrets standard, which enables compatibility with third-party credential storage methods in most KDE apps.
