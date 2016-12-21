Language Selection

Leftovers: OSS

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 21st of December 2016 11:30:23 PM
OSS
  • Google Open Up a Cool Collection of Cryptographic Security Tests

    With 2016 closing out, there is no doubt that cloud computing and Big Data analytics would probably come to mind if you had to consider the hot technology categories of the year. However, steady progress has been made in security software as well, and now Google has released Project Wycheproof, a collection of security tests that check cryptographic software libraries for known weaknesses that are used in attacks.

    This newly open sourced project, named for Mount Wycheproof, apparently the smallest mountain in the world, features a code repository on GitHub.

  • Kickstarter Open Sources its Own iOS and Android Apps

    If you're familiar with Kickstarter, you know that it and other crowdsourced funding sites have helped fund numerous open source applications. Kickstarter actually has its own engineering team, though, and now that team has made the announcement that it is open sourcing its own Android and iOS creations.

    You can go to the team's Android or iOS Github pages and find repositories. "The native team at Kickstarter is responsible for building and maintaining features for Android and iOS," the team reports. The open source toolsets may be especially useful for startups to leverage.

  • 2016 Hacktoberfest ignites open source participation

    DigitalOcean launched Hacktoberfest in 2014 to encourage contribution to open source projects. The event was a clear success, and in terms of attendance and participation goals reached, it's also clear that Hacktoberfest has become a powerful force in driving contributions to open source. The lure of a t-shirt and specific, time-limited goals help new contributors get started and encourage existing contributors to rededicate themselves and their efforts.

  • The Document Foundation announces the MUFFIN, a new tasty user interface concept for LibreOffice

    The Document Foundation announces the MUFFIN, a new tasty user interface concept for LibreOffice, based on the joint efforts of the development and the design teams, supported by the marketing team.

  • Oracle is cracking down on Java SE users who think it's free

    ORACLE HAS begun an aggressive campaign of chasing licence fees for use of payable elements of its Java software.

    The company, which acquired Java owner Sun Microsystems in 2010, has already lost a case over the fair use of Java APIs in Google's Android operating system, but as it awaits another appeal hearing, it's going after a myriad of other companies that are using elements of the open source software that aren't actually free.

    Oracle has been hiring a legal team this year to bolster its License Management Services, which in turn has forced companies to hire compliance specialists, as it looks like Oracle has made 2017 the year of kicking ass.

  • Facebook delivers its state of the open source union
  • 77 Projects Open Sourced By Facebook In 2016 [Ed: The Web’s biggest cancer started an openwashing campaign. The key software is entirely proprietary and privacy-violating.]
LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’

  • Evolving Past the Restrictions of Toolbars
    Toolbars are a common toolkit control that have been around since the dawn of GUI applications, providing direct access to an application’s most frequently used functions. But with increasing scope, the number of frequently used functions grows to an extent that can have a detrimental impact on quickly locating a particular item.
  • LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’ Called MUFFIN, Gets Detailed
    “Microsoft Ribbon UI Coming to LibreOffice” shouted we last week, as we told you about the (experimental) ‘Notebook Bar; interface in testing in the latest development builds of LibreOffice, the hugely popular open-source office suite.

Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics

  • A Holiday Gift From Conexant: an ALSA Driver For Recent Cherry Trail SOC Based Devices
    Late on Monday Simon Ho of Conexant announced the release of a driver for the company's driver for CX2072X codec to the ALSA-devel mailing list. I have to add a tip of the proverbial hat to Pierre Bossart who shared the information in kernel.bugzilla.org where I found it. According to Mr. Bossart we can expect “a follow-up machine driver soon from Intel.” The machines where sound has been a problem have Intel SST sound on the SOC which uses the Conexant codec. On those systems the "sound card" is simply not detected.
  • Suzuki Joins Automotive Grade Linux to Expand Technology Development through Open Source Collaboration
    Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative open source project developing a Linux-based, open platform for the connected car, today announced that Suzuki is joining The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux as a Platinum member. "Adopting an open source approach to software development is a key part of our technology strategy and will help us to keep pace with the rapid advances happening across the auto industry," said Hisanori Takashiba, Executive General Manager of Research & Development at Suzuki Motor Corporation. "Joining Automotive Grade Linux expands our R&D capabilities and enables us to collaborate with hundreds of developers across the industry on new automotive technologies."
  • RADV Radeon Vulkan Code Enables More Driver Features
    The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver in Mesa has seen some activity last night to enable more fine-grained features. RADV now enables shaderImageGatherExtended. The image gather extended functionality for shaders is described via the Vulkan registry as "indicates whether the extended set of image gather instructions are available in shader code. If this feature is not enabled, the OpImage*Gather instructions do not support the Offset and ConstOffsets operands. This also indicates whether shader modules can declare the ImageGatherExtended capability."
  • Haswell OpenGL 4.0 / FP64 Support In Mesa Might Finally Be Close To Merging
    It appears that ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 for Intel Haswell graphics hardware might finally be merged soon into Mesa and thereby exposing OpenGL 4.0 support. While Broadwell and newer Intel hardware has OpenGL 4.5 support in Mesa, the Haswell support is left behind as while it can reach OpenGL ~4.1, it's currently at OpenGL 3.3. The blocking extension from Haswell having OpenGL 4.0 is the big ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 extension, but the code has been sitting around for a while.

Leftovers: Software and Flash, Games

today's howtos

