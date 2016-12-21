Leftovers: OSS
-
Google Open Up a Cool Collection of Cryptographic Security Tests
With 2016 closing out, there is no doubt that cloud computing and Big Data analytics would probably come to mind if you had to consider the hot technology categories of the year. However, steady progress has been made in security software as well, and now Google has released Project Wycheproof, a collection of security tests that check cryptographic software libraries for known weaknesses that are used in attacks.
This newly open sourced project, named for Mount Wycheproof, apparently the smallest mountain in the world, features a code repository on GitHub.
-
Kickstarter Open Sources its Own iOS and Android Apps
If you're familiar with Kickstarter, you know that it and other crowdsourced funding sites have helped fund numerous open source applications. Kickstarter actually has its own engineering team, though, and now that team has made the announcement that it is open sourcing its own Android and iOS creations.
You can go to the team's Android or iOS Github pages and find repositories. "The native team at Kickstarter is responsible for building and maintaining features for Android and iOS," the team reports. The open source toolsets may be especially useful for startups to leverage.
-
2016 Hacktoberfest ignites open source participation
DigitalOcean launched Hacktoberfest in 2014 to encourage contribution to open source projects. The event was a clear success, and in terms of attendance and participation goals reached, it's also clear that Hacktoberfest has become a powerful force in driving contributions to open source. The lure of a t-shirt and specific, time-limited goals help new contributors get started and encourage existing contributors to rededicate themselves and their efforts.
-
The Document Foundation announces the MUFFIN, a new tasty user interface concept for LibreOffice
The Document Foundation announces the MUFFIN, a new tasty user interface concept for LibreOffice, based on the joint efforts of the development and the design teams, supported by the marketing team.
-
Oracle is cracking down on Java SE users who think it's free
ORACLE HAS begun an aggressive campaign of chasing licence fees for use of payable elements of its Java software.
The company, which acquired Java owner Sun Microsystems in 2010, has already lost a case over the fair use of Java APIs in Google's Android operating system, but as it awaits another appeal hearing, it's going after a myriad of other companies that are using elements of the open source software that aren't actually free.
Oracle has been hiring a legal team this year to bolster its License Management Services, which in turn has forced companies to hire compliance specialists, as it looks like Oracle has made 2017 the year of kicking ass.
-
Facebook delivers its state of the open source union
-
77 Projects Open Sourced By Facebook In 2016 [Ed: The Web’s biggest cancer started an openwashing campaign. The key software is entirely proprietary and privacy-violating.]
-
