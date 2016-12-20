Kernel Logs and Kernel Bisecter
-
Chatty kernel logs
Most people don't care about the kernel until it breaks or they think it is broken. When this happens, usually the first place people look is the kernel logs by using dmesg or journalctl -k. This dumps the output of the in- kernel ringbuffer. The messages from the kernel ring buffer mostly come from the kernel itself calling printk. The ring buffer can't hold an infinite amount of data, and even if it could more information isn't necessarily better. In general, the kernel community tries to limit kernel prints to error messages or limited probe information. Under normal operation the kernel should be neither seen nor heard. The kernel doesn't always match those guidelines though and not every kernel message is an urgent problem to be fixed.
The kernel starts dumping information almost immediately after the bootloader passes it control. Very early information is designed to give an idea what kind of kernel is running and what kind of system it is running on. This may include dumping out CPU features and what areas of RAM were found by the kernel. As the kernel continues booting and initializing, the printed messages get more selective. Drivers may print out only hardware information or nothing at all. The latter is preferred in most cases.
-
Life of Kernel Bisecter
Bisecting is extremely useful to fix a regression in big projects like upstream kernel. The goal here is to get the regression fixed instead of just reporting it and forget about it. Usually upstream regression reports have easily been ignored due to the bandwidth of the kernel developers, complex of the code analysis involved to find out the root cause, developers limited access to the hardware etc. However, since it is a regression, it is usually possible to track down which exact commit introduced it. Hence, make it is way easier for developers to figure out the root cause and come up with a fix. Also, the original authors who introduced the regression usually response quickly (within one working day) because they want to maintain good reputations within the community. By introducing regression with their patches without fixing them quickly makes lives harder for them to get their future patches accepted by Linus and sub-system maintainers. Linus and friends are usually not afraid of and good at making them feel public peer pressure once happened. In the worst case, the solution is to send a revert patch to fix the regression. Usually, it will be accepted as Linus and friends because they absolutely hate regressions even the trivial ones.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
Leftovers: Software and Flash, Games
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
11 weeks 19 hours ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago