Kernel Logs and Kernel Bisecter

Wednesday 21st of December 2016 11:35:08 PM
Linux
  • Chatty kernel logs

    Most people don't care about the kernel until it breaks or they think it is broken. When this happens, usually the first place people look is the kernel logs by using dmesg or journalctl -k. This dumps the output of the in- kernel ringbuffer. The messages from the kernel ring buffer mostly come from the kernel itself calling printk. The ring buffer can't hold an infinite amount of data, and even if it could more information isn't necessarily better. In general, the kernel community tries to limit kernel prints to error messages or limited probe information. Under normal operation the kernel should be neither seen nor heard. The kernel doesn't always match those guidelines though and not every kernel message is an urgent problem to be fixed.

    The kernel starts dumping information almost immediately after the bootloader passes it control. Very early information is designed to give an idea what kind of kernel is running and what kind of system it is running on. This may include dumping out CPU features and what areas of RAM were found by the kernel. As the kernel continues booting and initializing, the printed messages get more selective. Drivers may print out only hardware information or nothing at all. The latter is preferred in most cases.

  • Life of Kernel Bisecter

    Bisecting is extremely useful to fix a regression in big projects like upstream kernel. The goal here is to get the regression fixed instead of just reporting it and forget about it. Usually upstream regression reports have easily been ignored due to the bandwidth of the kernel developers, complex of the code analysis involved to find out the root cause, developers limited access to the hardware etc. However, since it is a regression, it is usually possible to track down which exact commit introduced it. Hence, make it is way easier for developers to figure out the root cause and come up with a fix. Also, the original authors who introduced the regression usually response quickly (within one working day) because they want to maintain good reputations within the community. By introducing regression with their patches without fixing them quickly makes lives harder for them to get their future patches accepted by Linus and sub-system maintainers. Linus and friends are usually not afraid of and good at making them feel public peer pressure once happened. In the worst case, the solution is to send a revert patch to fix the regression. Usually, it will be accepted as Linus and friends because they absolutely hate regressions even the trivial ones.

  • Evolving Past the Restrictions of Toolbars
    Toolbars are a common toolkit control that have been around since the dawn of GUI applications, providing direct access to an application’s most frequently used functions. But with increasing scope, the number of frequently used functions grows to an extent that can have a detrimental impact on quickly locating a particular item.
  • LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’ Called MUFFIN, Gets Detailed
    “Microsoft Ribbon UI Coming to LibreOffice” shouted we last week, as we told you about the (experimental) ‘Notebook Bar; interface in testing in the latest development builds of LibreOffice, the hugely popular open-source office suite.

  • A Holiday Gift From Conexant: an ALSA Driver For Recent Cherry Trail SOC Based Devices
    Late on Monday Simon Ho of Conexant announced the release of a driver for the company's driver for CX2072X codec to the ALSA-devel mailing list. I have to add a tip of the proverbial hat to Pierre Bossart who shared the information in kernel.bugzilla.org where I found it. According to Mr. Bossart we can expect “a follow-up machine driver soon from Intel.” The machines where sound has been a problem have Intel SST sound on the SOC which uses the Conexant codec. On those systems the "sound card" is simply not detected.
  • Suzuki Joins Automotive Grade Linux to Expand Technology Development through Open Source Collaboration
    Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative open source project developing a Linux-based, open platform for the connected car, today announced that Suzuki is joining The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux as a Platinum member. "Adopting an open source approach to software development is a key part of our technology strategy and will help us to keep pace with the rapid advances happening across the auto industry," said Hisanori Takashiba, Executive General Manager of Research & Development at Suzuki Motor Corporation. "Joining Automotive Grade Linux expands our R&D capabilities and enables us to collaborate with hundreds of developers across the industry on new automotive technologies."
  • RADV Radeon Vulkan Code Enables More Driver Features
    The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver in Mesa has seen some activity last night to enable more fine-grained features. RADV now enables shaderImageGatherExtended. The image gather extended functionality for shaders is described via the Vulkan registry as "indicates whether the extended set of image gather instructions are available in shader code. If this feature is not enabled, the OpImage*Gather instructions do not support the Offset and ConstOffsets operands. This also indicates whether shader modules can declare the ImageGatherExtended capability."
  • Haswell OpenGL 4.0 / FP64 Support In Mesa Might Finally Be Close To Merging
    It appears that ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 for Intel Haswell graphics hardware might finally be merged soon into Mesa and thereby exposing OpenGL 4.0 support. While Broadwell and newer Intel hardware has OpenGL 4.5 support in Mesa, the Haswell support is left behind as while it can reach OpenGL ~4.1, it's currently at OpenGL 3.3. The blocking extension from Haswell having OpenGL 4.0 is the big ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 extension, but the code has been sitting around for a while.

