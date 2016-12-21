Today in Techrights
- Good Luck to Apple in Exposing the Network of Patent Trolls That is Connected to Microsoft, Nokia, Ericsson, BlackBerry and Other Failed Mobile Players
- Accusations of Administrative Council (of the EPO) Complicity in Illicit Retaliation Against Appeal Boards at the Behest of Battistelli
- With Lucy Neville-Rolfe Out (Confirmed Today!) and Chaos in the EPO’s Management, the UPC’s Prospects Look Worse Than Ever in the UK and Europe as a Whole
- No Justice at the EPO, Whose Underlying Purpose Was (Originally) to Do Patents Justice
- “China” is to Watchtroll (and the Bucket of Patent Maximalists) What “Russia” is to Clinton and DNC
- Bringing the Patent System Into Closer Alignment With Interests of the Public, Including Small Businesses (i.e. Most Employers)
- Links 21/12/2016: Red Hat’s Results Not Positive, Raspberry Pi Goes for Debian
- Links 21/12/2016: New BlackArch Linux and BusyBox 1.26 Released
