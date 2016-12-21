IPFire 2.19 - Core Update 108 released
Just before Christmas, we are going to release the last Core Update for 2016. IPFire 2.19 – Core Update 108 brings some minor bug fixes and feature enhancements, some security fixes in ntp and various fixes in the squid web proxy.
