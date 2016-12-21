Games for GNU/Linux
Wine Staging updated, allows you to play DOOM on Linux
Wine Staging [Official Site, Github], the testing area for future Wine releases has been updated today and it pulls in some patches that allow DOOM to actually run with Wine on Linux.
Wine-Staging 2.0 Promises to Let Linux Users Play DOOM 2016 with Vulkan Support
Today, December 21, 2016, the development team behind the Wine fork Wine-Stating project announced the availability of the first and second Release Candidate versions of the upcoming Wine-Stating 2.0 major stable series.
Based on the latest RC builds of Wine 2.0, today's Wine-Staging 2.0 development releases ship with a basic implementation of Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) in the bcrypt password hashing function, better TIFF support in windowscodecs, as well as a handful of enhancements to user32, winhttp, and other Windows DLLs.
War Thunder officially released with a huge update and a sale on premium accounts
