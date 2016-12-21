LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’ Evolving Past the Restrictions of Toolbars Toolbars are a common toolkit control that have been around since the dawn of GUI applications, providing direct access to an application’s most frequently used functions. But with increasing scope, the number of frequently used functions grows to an extent that can have a detrimental impact on quickly locating a particular item.

LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’ Called MUFFIN, Gets Detailed “Microsoft Ribbon UI Coming to LibreOffice” shouted we last week, as we told you about the (experimental) ‘Notebook Bar; interface in testing in the latest development builds of LibreOffice, the hugely popular open-source office suite.

Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics A Holiday Gift From Conexant: an ALSA Driver For Recent Cherry Trail SOC Based Devices Late on Monday Simon Ho of Conexant announced the release of a driver for the company's driver for CX2072X codec to the ALSA-devel mailing list. I have to add a tip of the proverbial hat to Pierre Bossart who shared the information in kernel.bugzilla.org where I found it. According to Mr. Bossart we can expect “a follow-up machine driver soon from Intel.” The machines where sound has been a problem have Intel SST sound on the SOC which uses the Conexant codec. On those systems the "sound card" is simply not detected.

Suzuki Joins Automotive Grade Linux to Expand Technology Development through Open Source Collaboration Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative open source project developing a Linux-based, open platform for the connected car, today announced that Suzuki is joining The Linux Foundation and Automotive Grade Linux as a Platinum member. "Adopting an open source approach to software development is a key part of our technology strategy and will help us to keep pace with the rapid advances happening across the auto industry," said Hisanori Takashiba, Executive General Manager of Research & Development at Suzuki Motor Corporation. "Joining Automotive Grade Linux expands our R&D capabilities and enables us to collaborate with hundreds of developers across the industry on new automotive technologies."

RADV Radeon Vulkan Code Enables More Driver Features The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver in Mesa has seen some activity last night to enable more fine-grained features. RADV now enables shaderImageGatherExtended. The image gather extended functionality for shaders is described via the Vulkan registry as "indicates whether the extended set of image gather instructions are available in shader code. If this feature is not enabled, the OpImage*Gather instructions do not support the Offset and ConstOffsets operands. This also indicates whether shader modules can declare the ImageGatherExtended capability."

Haswell OpenGL 4.0 / FP64 Support In Mesa Might Finally Be Close To Merging It appears that ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 for Intel Haswell graphics hardware might finally be merged soon into Mesa and thereby exposing OpenGL 4.0 support. While Broadwell and newer Intel hardware has OpenGL 4.5 support in Mesa, the Haswell support is left behind as while it can reach OpenGL ~4.1, it's currently at OpenGL 3.3. The blocking extension from Haswell having OpenGL 4.0 is the big ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 extension, but the code has been sitting around for a while.