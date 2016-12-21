Leftovers: Software
-
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound
Version 1.1.3 of the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) was released today.
-
Flatpak 0.8.0 Linux App Sandboxing Supports Dependencies When Installing Bundles
Coming three weeks after the release of Flatpak 0.6.14, the new 0.8 stable series of the open-source and cross-distro Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework (formerly XDG-App) has landed today, December 21, 2016.
Announced by Alex Larsson on the project's GitHub page, Flatpak 0.8.0 appears that the new version is only a bugfix release laying the groundwork for the next major series, 0.9.x, which will sport a bunch of exciting new features. It requires OSTree 2016.14, but it's recommended to use OSTree 2016.15.
-
Oracle Launches VirtualBox 5.1.12 with Initial Linux Kernel 4.10 Support, Fixes
Oracle announced the release and immediate availability of the VirtualBox 5.1.12 maintenance update to the 5.1 stable series of the popular and open-source computer virtualization solution.
-
Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.1.12 is now available!
Oracle has released VirtualBox 5.1 Maintenance Release 12.
-
Nmap 7.40 Network Security Scanner Makes Brute Scripts Faster and More Accurate
A new stable release of the popular, cross-platform, and open-source Nmap network security scanner software landed on the last minutes of December 20, 2016, versioned 7.40.
Nmap 7.40 is here exactly two months after the release of Nmap 7.31, and promises to bring a bunch of exciting new features and goodies that ethical hackers, penetration testers, and security researchers will most definitely love, including the new "--defeat-icmp-ratelimit" option that dramatically reduces UDP scan times.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
Leftovers: Software and Flash, Games
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
11 weeks 19 hours ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago