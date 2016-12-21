Ubuntu Cuts Work
Removing 32-bit powerpc architecture from future Ubuntu releases
Given the recent announcement that the powerpc architecture would be dropped from the upcoming Debian release[1], there has been a good deal of discussion about the future of this architecture in Ubuntu as well, including a session at last month's Ubuntu Online Summit[2] and several discussions during Technical Board meetings.
Ubuntu To Stop Building 32-Bit PowerPC For Future Releases
With Debian Stretch dropping 32-bit PowerPC as a release architecture, Ubuntu is following a similar maneuver and will not be making 32-bit PPC images of future releases.
LibreOffice 'Ribbon Interface'
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
Leftovers: Software and Flash, Games
today's howtos
