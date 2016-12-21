The Raspberry Pi Foundation's Distro
Raspberry Pi launches Pixel OS for PC and Mac.
Raspberry Pi PIXEL desktop now available for PCs, Macs
Raspberry Pi Foundation releases operating system for PCs, Macs
Raspberry Pi Pixel Desktop Released For Mac And PC
The Raspberry Pi Foundation offers its Pixel interface for Windows PCs, Macs
Debian-Based Raspbian GNU/Linux OS with PIXEL Desktop Out Now for PC and Mac
Raspberry Pi Founder Eben Upton proudly announced the availability of the Debian-based Raspbian GNU/Linux distribution with the recently introduced PIXEL desktop environment for PC and Mac.
As you might be aware of, Raspbian is the official Linux-based operating system for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. In the same manner, PIXEL is the new interface of Raspbian, launched in September 2016, based on the LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) project.
