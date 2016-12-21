5 open source gift ideas for non-techies
It's getting down to the wire here for the holidays. You know, that time when we all realize that we've completely neglected to get gifts for people. While reading through our very excellent gift guide, a thought occurred to me: Those unfortunate souls with lives devoid of technological wonder... they need presents, too. So what do we get them? What do we present to these people whose interests diverge so greatly from our own? I'm glad you asked. I made a list.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice ‘Ribbon Interface’
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
Leftovers: Software and Flash, Games
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
10 weeks 5 days ago
11 weeks 19 hours ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago