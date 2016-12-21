Best GNOME Distro, Linux All-in-One, PIXEL for PCs
Today was another busy day in Linux news with the top story being the release of Red Hat's third quarter 2017 financial report. Third quarter revenue missed analysts' expectations and cut full year forecast along with the resignation of CFO all added up to a rough night for Red Hat stock. Elsewhere, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the release of PIXEL for PC and Mac and The Document Foundation introduced MUFFIN, a "tasty new user interface" for LibreOffice. Blogger Dedoimedo chose the best GNOME distro of the year and Andy Weir covered Acer's new all-in-one PC that's available with Linux.
Also: GTK 3.89.2 Released With Vulkan Renderer, Continued GDK/GSK Changes
