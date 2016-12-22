Distributions News
IPFire 2.19 Updated to Enable Asynchronous Logging by Default, Add Tor 0.2.8.10
On December 21, 2016, IPFire Project, through Michael Tremer, announced the general availability of a new maintenance update to the IPFire 2.19 stable series of the professional and hardened Linux-based firewall distribution.
IPFire 2.19 Core Update 108 is now the most advanced version of the operating system, and it looks like it's small update released just to make sure users have an up-to-date firewall installation on their infrastructures. There's one new feature implemented, namely enablement of asynchronous logging by default.
"Asynchronous logging is now enabled by default and not configurable anymore. This made some programs that wrote an extensive amount of log messages slow down and possible unresponsive over the network which causes various problems. This was seen on systems with very slow flash media and virtual environments," said Michael Tremer.
BlackArch Linux 2016.12.20 released
New BlackArch Linux version released with1600 hacking tools
The wine and dine at debconf16
31-Way NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon Linux OpenGL Comparison - End-Of-Year 2016
Last week I published some fresh AMD Linux 4.9 + Mesa 13.1-dev benchmarks on many different AMD Radeon GPUs going all the way back to the Radeon HD 4800 series days. Today those numbers are being complemented by an extensive NVIDIA GeForce Fermi / Kepler / Maxwell / Pascal comparison to make up a 31-way NVIDIA/AMD Linux OpenGL performance comparison. If you are curious how the NVIDIA and AMD Linux performance is with the very latest drivers and going back several hardware generations, this holiday article is for you. Also: Google Working On WebGL / OpenGL ES Over Vulkan
Red Hat Financial News (Day After Results)
Today in Techrights
Networking and Servers
