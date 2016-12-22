On December 21, 2016, IPFire Project, through Michael Tremer, announced the general availability of a new maintenance update to the IPFire 2.19 stable series of the professional and hardened Linux-based firewall distribution.

IPFire 2.19 Core Update 108 is now the most advanced version of the operating system, and it looks like it's small update released just to make sure users have an up-to-date firewall installation on their infrastructures. There's one new feature implemented, namely enablement of asynchronous logging by default.

"Asynchronous logging is now enabled by default and not configurable anymore. This made some programs that wrote an extensive amount of log messages slow down and possible unresponsive over the network which causes various problems. This was seen on systems with very slow flash media and virtual environments," said Michael Tremer.