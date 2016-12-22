France’s free software sector grows by 15%

Sales by France’s ICT companies specialising in free and open source software and related services have grown by 15% on average in the period October 2015 - October 2016, reports the Conseil National du Logiciel Libre (CNLL), France’s trade group advocating free software, representing over three hundred ICT firms. “Our sector is growing, and has many start-ups, and small and medium-sizes enterprises”, CNLL said in a statement.

Alpine 3.5.0 released

We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.5.0, the first in the v3.5 stable series.

31-Way NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon Linux OpenGL Comparison - End-Of-Year 2016

Last week I published some fresh AMD Linux 4.9 + Mesa 13.1-dev benchmarks on many different AMD Radeon GPUs going all the way back to the Radeon HD 4800 series days. Today those numbers are being complemented by an extensive NVIDIA GeForce Fermi / Kepler / Maxwell / Pascal comparison to make up a 31-way NVIDIA/AMD Linux OpenGL performance comparison. If you are curious how the NVIDIA and AMD Linux performance is with the very latest drivers and going back several hardware generations, this holiday article is for you. Also: Google Working On WebGL / OpenGL ES Over Vulkan