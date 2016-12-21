Leftovers: Software and Flash, Games
Openshot 2.2 Released With 4K Editing, Improved Performance
It’s been a few years since the OpenShot Kickstarter campaign end successfully, but progress on the ‘next generation’ version of OpenShot has been, for various practical reasons, a little slow.
Qt 5.8.0 Release Candidate Available
The target is to release the official Qt 5.8.0 release during January 2017 so please try the RC now. All feedback is welcome! Please report new bugs to bugreports.qt.io. You can also send e-mail to Qt Project mailing lists or contact us via IRC.
Qt 5.8 Release Candidate Is Here, Qt 5.8.0 In January
Just in time for Christmas is the release candidate for the upcoming Qt 5.8 toolkit release.
Qt 5.8 was yet another Qt5 development cycle challenged by delays but it's now expected to see Qt 5.8 released in January, compared to the original plan for releasing it in November.
Etcher USB image burner is simple, open source, and cross-platform
Want to boot Ubuntu, Fedora, Clonezilla, or another operating system from a USB flash drive? There are a number of tools designed to help you burn a disc image to a flash drive, but a new utility called Etcher is one of easiest to use that I’ve found.
After 5 years, Adobe releases new Flash Player for Linux
Google Chrome to Phase Out Flash Player Support Starting Now
Adobe Flash Player Year in Review from a Security Perspective
Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 Released With Linux Improvements
It's been two years since we last reported on the Leadwerks game engine while this morning the company announced a big update for it that also improves the Linux support.
Leadwerks Software has pushed out Leadwerks Game Engine 4.2 onto Steam. This updated engine integrates GameAnalytics.com analytics support that allows developers to analyze game player behavior, new graphical features, new animation commands and built-in animation management system, compatibility with the latest GCC compiler with C++11, and also fixes a problematic animation rendering bug that affected Linux gamers.
Last week I published some fresh AMD Linux 4.9 + Mesa 13.1-dev benchmarks on many different AMD Radeon GPUs going all the way back to the Radeon HD 4800 series days. Today those numbers are being complemented by an extensive NVIDIA GeForce Fermi / Kepler / Maxwell / Pascal comparison to make up a 31-way NVIDIA/AMD Linux OpenGL performance comparison. If you are curious how the NVIDIA and AMD Linux performance is with the very latest drivers and going back several hardware generations, this holiday article is for you. Also: Google Working On WebGL / OpenGL ES Over Vulkan
