Red Hat Financial News (Day After Results)
Stock Futures Down A Tad; Micron Soars, RedHat Dives On Results
Analysts' Actions -- Las Vegas Sands, Red Hat, Greif and More
Red Hat (RHT) was downgraded to market perform from outperform at BMO Capital. $75 price target. Earnings estimates were also cut, given a lower outlook for billings growth, BMO said.
Red Hat beats 3Q profit views, misses revenue forecasts
Notable Stock Analyst Recommendations: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)
