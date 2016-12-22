5 Essential Linux Holiday Amusements

Yes, my fellow penguins, it is time for the annual ritual of having fun with silly Linux holiday commands! The fun of being a grownup is you get to make your own observances, and Linux silliness is one of mine. Without further ado let us plunge into our maelstrom of Linux holiday delights.

France’s free software sector grows by 15%

Sales by France’s ICT companies specialising in free and open source software and related services have grown by 15% on average in the period October 2015 - October 2016, reports the Conseil National du Logiciel Libre (CNLL), France’s trade group advocating free software, representing over three hundred ICT firms. “Our sector is growing, and has many start-ups, and small and medium-sizes enterprises”, CNLL said in a statement.

Alpine 3.5.0 released

We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.5.0, the first in the v3.5 stable series.