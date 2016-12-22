Android Leftovers
The 6 best Android phones of 2016
Android smartphones get better every year, but there are a lot more good ones than there used to be. The hardware is faster, Android is more refined, and designs are smarter. It all adds up to an embarrassment of riches. Phones that would have been blockbusters a few years ago are seen as middle-of-the-road.
4 CES surprises already teased for Android lovers
As the end of December approaches, visions of sugar plums are dancing in Android fans’ heads as they await the big event. Not Christmas—we’re talking about CES 2017. While there are more rumors than you can shake a stocking at, several companies have already begun to promote their upcoming announcements.
Google will launch two flagship smartwatches early next year
Android Wear 2.0 debuts on two partner flagship smartwatches in early 2017
Android Nougat Galaxy S7: Latest news, features and more
Months after launching the final version of Android Nougat — the seventh Android operating system — Google released an update on Dec. 5: Android 7.1.1. The update to Android Nougat 7.0 aims to bring "many of the cool features of Pixel to everyone."
Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 leaks in renders and 360 video
Android Nougat: How to download the latest version for Galaxy S7
'Twas Brillo but then Android Things, which watched as Google Weaved its Nest
Signal for Android update ducks censorship, adds stickers and doodles
Games for GNU/Linux
Red Hat and Fedora
