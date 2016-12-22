As the channel grows ever-more complex, so the options presented to partners in terms of vendors and partner programs grow in number and diversity. Too much choice (often referred to as 'noise') is not always a good thing.

And in the channel, there are those partner programs that are simple to navigate and offer every partner the ease of doing business the channel craves. Then there are those partner programs that are often described as either token efforts with no real meaning or so un-partner friendly that it feels like obstacles are being presented at every turn.