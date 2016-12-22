Games for GNU/Linux
Aspyr Media state no news about the 'feasibility' of Civilization VI on Linux until after the holidays
Block'hood, the neighbourhood-building simulator is now available for Linux
Block'hood [Steam, Official Site], the Early Access neighbourhood-building simulator from Plethora-Project LLC is now available for Linux.
Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and Stunt Island are now available for Linux on GOG
GOG have put up two more classic games with Linux support today with Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and Stunt Island.
The Steam Winter sale is now live, prepare your wallets
Steam's 2016 Winter Sale Has Begun: Good Deals On Linux / SteamOS Games
VALVE --
Valve just lit up the Steam Winter Sale that's going on until 2 January for getting great deals on a variety of games, including many Steam OS / Linux games.
Steam's Winter Sale is always quite great and well received by gamers with this year's deals appearing to be quite exciting if you are looking to pickup some new games this holiday season.
Feral Interactive are also doing a winter sale until January 2nd
