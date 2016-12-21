Latest on Flatpak 0.8
-
A stable base for Flatpak: 0.8
Earlier this week I released Flatpak 0.8.0. The version change is meant to signal the start of a new long-term supported branch. The 0.8.x series will be strictly bugfixes, and all new
features will happen in 0.9.x.
The release has a few changes, such as a streamlined command line interface and OCI support, but it also has several additions that make Flatpak more future-proof. For instance, we added versioning to all file formats, and a minimal-flatpak-version-required field for applications.
-
Flatpak 0.8 Released, The Start Of An LTS Stable Branch
-
Larsson: A stable base for Flatpak: 0.8
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
More Games
More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release
Red Hat Financial News
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago