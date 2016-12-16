Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Ubuntu 17.04 Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.9 and Mesa 13.0, to Track Linux 4.10
Canonical's Joseph Salisbury informed the Ubuntu Linux community about the latest news regarding the development of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system.
-
Linux Kernel 4.9 Now Unofficially Available for Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint
After announcing the other day the release of his Ubuntu-based ExTiX 17.0 GNU/Linux distribution, developer Arne Exton informed us about the general availability of the recently released Linux 4.9 kernel for Ubuntu and Debian operating systems.
As expected with any new Linux kernel release, Arne Exton forks it for distribution across all of its supported Linux-based operating systems. The first one to ship with the final Linux 4.9 kernel was ExTiX 17.0, but it looks like you can also install this custom kernel on various Ubuntu or Debian-based distros, including Linux Mint.
-
Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus to Drop Support for 32-bit PowerPC (PPC) Architectures
Today, December 22, 2016, Canonical's Steve Langasek informed the community of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system that support for 32-bit PPC (PowerPC) installation images will be dropped from Ubuntu 17.04 onwards.
The deprecation of 32-bit and PPC ISOs from Ubuntu was discussed last month by several Ubuntu developers during the Ubuntu Online Summit event, including Ubuntu MATE's Martin Wimpress, which is now a Canonical employee as part of the Ubuntu Desktop Team, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone out there closely watching the Ubuntu scene.
-
Canonical Announces Own Distribution of Kubernetes 1.5.1 for Ubuntu 16.04 Linux
Shortly after the official release of the major open-source production-grade container orchestration management Kubernetes 1.5 stable branch of the last week, Canonical proudly announced the availability of its own distribution of Kubernetes for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) systems.
Providing users with a pure upstream distribution of Kubernetes, Canonical offers them full support for Kubernetes 1.5.1, CNI (Container Network Interface) support for Charms, which paves the way for support of other CNI -based SDN (Software Defined Network) apps like Weave and Calico, as well as debug actions for the kubernetes-worker and kubernetes-master Charms.
-
Announcing The Canonical Distribution of Kubernetes 1.5.1
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
More Games
More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release
Red Hat Financial News
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago