Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ubuntu Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of December 2016 04:48:15 AM Filed under
Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu 17.04 Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.9 and Mesa 13.0, to Track Linux 4.10

    Canonical's Joseph Salisbury informed the Ubuntu Linux community about the latest news regarding the development of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system.

  • Linux Kernel 4.9 Now Unofficially Available for Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint

    After announcing the other day the release of his Ubuntu-based ExTiX 17.0 GNU/Linux distribution, developer Arne Exton informed us about the general availability of the recently released Linux 4.9 kernel for Ubuntu and Debian operating systems.

    As expected with any new Linux kernel release, Arne Exton forks it for distribution across all of its supported Linux-based operating systems. The first one to ship with the final Linux 4.9 kernel was ExTiX 17.0, but it looks like you can also install this custom kernel on various Ubuntu or Debian-based distros, including Linux Mint.

  • Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus to Drop Support for 32-bit PowerPC (PPC) Architectures

    Today, December 22, 2016, Canonical's Steve Langasek informed the community of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system that support for 32-bit PPC (PowerPC) installation images will be dropped from Ubuntu 17.04 onwards.

    The deprecation of 32-bit and PPC ISOs from Ubuntu was discussed last month by several Ubuntu developers during the Ubuntu Online Summit event, including Ubuntu MATE's Martin Wimpress, which is now a Canonical employee as part of the Ubuntu Desktop Team, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone out there closely watching the Ubuntu scene.

  • Canonical Announces Own Distribution of Kubernetes 1.5.1 for Ubuntu 16.04 Linux

    Shortly after the official release of the major open-source production-grade container orchestration management Kubernetes 1.5 stable branch of the last week, Canonical proudly announced the availability of its own distribution of Kubernetes for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) systems.

    Providing users with a pure upstream distribution of Kubernetes, Canonical offers them full support for Kubernetes 1.5.1, CNI (Container Network Interface) support for Charms, which paves the way for support of other CNI -based SDN (Software Defined Network) apps like Weave and Calico, as well as debug actions for the kubernetes-worker and kubernetes-master Charms.

  • Announcing The Canonical Distribution of Kubernetes 1.5.1
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install the Latest OpenShot Release on Ubuntu
  • Vulnerability scanning of Docker images on OpenPOWER systems
  • The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
    In a previous article, I introduced the Tiny Internet Project, a self-contained Linux project that shows you how to build key pieces of the internet on a single computer using virtualization software, a router and free open-source applications. In the second installment, I explained how to set up the host server using Proxmox and build a first basic Ubuntu 14.04 virtual machine. In this third installment, you'll learn how to set up an Ubuntu mirror, a DNS server, a mail server and a web server. As you finished with Part II, you hopefully had just booted a raw Ubuntu 14.04 server VM. Now, I'll describe how to customize that VM with some user accounts and software, keeping it fairly generic, but ready to become a template for most everything else you'll build. Initially, you'll do all your work from the Proxmox web interface on your Proxmox server: https://10.128.1.2:8006.

More Games

More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release

  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL
    Today, December 22, 2016, Alpine Linux creator Natanael Copa was proud to announce the general availability of the first stable release in the 3.5 series of the independently-developed GNU/Linux distribution. Being a major release and all that, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL.
  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
    The lightweight Alpine Linux distribution that is built around Musl libc and BusyBox and popular in the container space has issued a big update to their Linux operating system.

Red Hat Financial News

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6