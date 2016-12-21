GNU Releases
GNU Guix and GuixSD 0.12.0 released
We are pleased to announce the new release of GNU Guix and GuixSD, version 0.12.0!
The release comes with USB installation images to install the standalone GuixSD, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries.
GNU Compiler Collection 6.3 Fixes 79 Bugs as GCC 7 Is Nearing End of Development
Red Hat's Jakub Jelinek was proud to announce the release and immediate availability of the third stabilization update to the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 6 series for GNU/Linux distributions.
GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 6.3 is here four months after the release of the previous maintenance update, namely GCC 6.2, and promises to address many of the bugs and annoyances reported by users since then. According to the developers, it looks like more than 79 recorder bugs have been fixed in this new version.
