CentOS-Based NethServer 7 GNU/Linux Distribution Gets One Last Release Candidate
Now that the CentOS community announced the final release of the CentOS 7.3 (build 1611) distribution based on the freely distributed source code of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 operating system, it's time for NethServer 7 to hit the streets as well, and the last Release Candidate is here to resolve the remaining blockers.
"Time is gone in a rush since our last Release Candidate and we’re approaching very quickly the final release, but as you know we’re still fixing bugs and sorting out some issues that came up," said Alessio Fattorini. "Now, after a few weeks of hard work, we’re finally ready for NethServer 7 RC3 “Tiramisù” and it’s time to get it off the ground."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
More Games
More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release
Red Hat Financial News
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago