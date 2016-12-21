Language Selection

Linux Devices

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of December 2016 05:13:23 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Zephyr and Curie Team Up for Neonatal Wearable for the Developing World

    The Zephyr Project is still a babe in the technological woods, so it’s only fitting that the open source real-time operating system is driving an innovative wearables solution that aims to improve healthcare for infants. At the recent Embedded Linux Conference Europe, Teresa Cauvel, CTO and co-founder of Chicago-based neonatal health technology startup Neopenda, explained how her company built a neonatal monitoring bracelet for hospitals in the developing world using an Intel Curie module running Zephyr. The complete talk, called “Leveraging IoT Biometrics and Zephyr RTOS for Neonatal Nursing in Uganda” can be seen in the video link below.

    [...]

    The initial prototype was built around an Arduino Uno, followed by a model that used the Uno’s ATMega328 MCU breadboarded with WiFi and the most essential components. Power considerations led quickly to swapping WiFi for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), which also raised fewer questions about radiation risks.

    The current iteration uses the Intel Curie module, which runs Zephyr on an x86-compatible Intel Quark SE CPU. The dime-sized Curie offers the advantage of being smaller, more affordable, and more power efficient than an Arduino. It also furnishes an ARC EM4-based sensor subsystem and a built-in BLE radio, and its 80KB of SRAM makes it more suitable for complex BLE applications.

  • Talks between OpenWrt and LEDE

    We had multiple meetings to find a solution to solve the problems between the OpenWrt and the LEDE project and to discuss a possible merge. Everyone with commit access to LEDE and all OpenWrt core developers were invited to these meetings. We had productive and friendly discussions about the problems and our goals.

  • Embedded controller powers up with Apollo Lake
today's howtos

  • How to Install the Latest OpenShot Release on Ubuntu
  • Vulnerability scanning of Docker images on OpenPOWER systems
  • The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
    In a previous article, I introduced the Tiny Internet Project, a self-contained Linux project that shows you how to build key pieces of the internet on a single computer using virtualization software, a router and free open-source applications. In the second installment, I explained how to set up the host server using Proxmox and build a first basic Ubuntu 14.04 virtual machine. In this third installment, you'll learn how to set up an Ubuntu mirror, a DNS server, a mail server and a web server. As you finished with Part II, you hopefully had just booted a raw Ubuntu 14.04 server VM. Now, I'll describe how to customize that VM with some user accounts and software, keeping it fairly generic, but ready to become a template for most everything else you'll build. Initially, you'll do all your work from the Proxmox web interface on your Proxmox server: https://10.128.1.2:8006.

More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release

  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL
    Today, December 22, 2016, Alpine Linux creator Natanael Copa was proud to announce the general availability of the first stable release in the 3.5 series of the independently-developed GNU/Linux distribution. Being a major release and all that, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL.
  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
    The lightweight Alpine Linux distribution that is built around Musl libc and BusyBox and popular in the container space has issued a big update to their Linux operating system.

