More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release
Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL
Today, December 22, 2016, Alpine Linux creator Natanael Copa was proud to announce the general availability of the first stable release in the 3.5 series of the independently-developed GNU/Linux distribution.
Being a major release and all that, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL.
Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
The lightweight Alpine Linux distribution that is built around Musl libc and BusyBox and popular in the container space has issued a big update to their Linux operating system.
