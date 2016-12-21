Now that Krita 3.1 launched as the latest stable release of the 3.x series, the development team of the popular, open-source and cross-platform digital painting software shared with us some of the plans for upcoming releases.

According to the devs, who are currently working on fixing bugs reported by users from the current Krita 3.1.x stable branch, the next major release of the application might be 3.2 or even 4.0 if the new features that are about to be implemented are of massive interest to the Open Source community.