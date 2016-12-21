Language Selection

Leftovers: Software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of December 2016 05:18:46 AM Filed under
Software
  • Krita Devs Work on SVG Support, Python Scripting, and Text Tools for Krita 3.2

    Now that Krita 3.1 launched as the latest stable release of the 3.x series, the development team of the popular, open-source and cross-platform digital painting software shared with us some of the plans for upcoming releases.

    According to the devs, who are currently working on fixing bugs reported by users from the current Krita 3.1.x stable branch, the next major release of the application might be 3.2 or even 4.0 if the new features that are about to be implemented are of massive interest to the Open Source community.

  • LibreOffice 5.3 Slated for Release on February 1, 2017, LibreOffice 5.2.4 Is Out

    After informing us about the upcoming MUFFIN user-friendly and flexible user interface concept for LibreOffice 5.3, as well as the launch of a brand-new LibreOffice Extensions & Templates website, The Document Foundations releases LibreOffice 5.2.4.

    LibreOffice 5.2.4 is here more than six weeks after the release of the third maintenance update to the current LibreOffice 5.2 stable series. It appears to address a total of 125 bugs and issues that have been reported by users since LibreOffice 5.2.3, across all included components. LibreOffice 5.2.4 is a recommended update for everyone, especially those using LibreOffice 5.1.6.

  • Top 3 Linux Performance Monitoring Tools

    Performance monitoring in Linux system is a MUST and very important process. It is always suggested to get automated performance alerts through monitoring tools. Linux monitoring systems can help you with managing all critical performance tweaks so that critical issues/errors can be resolved well within the timelines.

    Here we are going to discuss about top 3 Linux performance monitoring systems that can help you with monitoring Linux system's performance on routine basis.

  • An Introduction to Text Editors -- Get to Know nano and vim

    At some point in your Linux administration career, you are going to edit a configuration file, write a Bash script, code, take a note, or any given task associated with text editors. When you do, you will turn to one of the popular text editors available to the Linux platform.

  • Vivaldi 1.7 Web Browser Enters Development with Support for Taking Screenshots

    As a Christmas gift to all of you out there using the Chromium-based Vivaldi web browser, Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard informed us today, December 22, 2016, about the availability of the first development snapshot of Vivaldi 1.7.

    That's right, only two weeks after the launch of Vivaldi 1.6 as the world's first web browser to display notifications in tabs, the next major release, Vivaldi 1.7, is open for development. The first snapshot, Vivaldi 1.7.704.3, already introduces a cool new feature, namely support for taking screenshots of web pages or even to the main window of Vivaldi.

  • How to Install the Latest OpenShot Release on Ubuntu
  • Vulnerability scanning of Docker images on OpenPOWER systems
  • The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
    In a previous article, I introduced the Tiny Internet Project, a self-contained Linux project that shows you how to build key pieces of the internet on a single computer using virtualization software, a router and free open-source applications. In the second installment, I explained how to set up the host server using Proxmox and build a first basic Ubuntu 14.04 virtual machine. In this third installment, you'll learn how to set up an Ubuntu mirror, a DNS server, a mail server and a web server. As you finished with Part II, you hopefully had just booted a raw Ubuntu 14.04 server VM. Now, I'll describe how to customize that VM with some user accounts and software, keeping it fairly generic, but ready to become a template for most everything else you'll build. Initially, you'll do all your work from the Proxmox web interface on your Proxmox server: https://10.128.1.2:8006.

  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL
    Today, December 22, 2016, Alpine Linux creator Natanael Copa was proud to announce the general availability of the first stable release in the 3.5 series of the independently-developed GNU/Linux distribution. Being a major release and all that, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL.
  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
    The lightweight Alpine Linux distribution that is built around Musl libc and BusyBox and popular in the container space has issued a big update to their Linux operating system.

