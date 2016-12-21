Leftovers: Software
-
Krita Devs Work on SVG Support, Python Scripting, and Text Tools for Krita 3.2
Now that Krita 3.1 launched as the latest stable release of the 3.x series, the development team of the popular, open-source and cross-platform digital painting software shared with us some of the plans for upcoming releases.
According to the devs, who are currently working on fixing bugs reported by users from the current Krita 3.1.x stable branch, the next major release of the application might be 3.2 or even 4.0 if the new features that are about to be implemented are of massive interest to the Open Source community.
-
LibreOffice 5.3 Slated for Release on February 1, 2017, LibreOffice 5.2.4 Is Out
After informing us about the upcoming MUFFIN user-friendly and flexible user interface concept for LibreOffice 5.3, as well as the launch of a brand-new LibreOffice Extensions & Templates website, The Document Foundations releases LibreOffice 5.2.4.
LibreOffice 5.2.4 is here more than six weeks after the release of the third maintenance update to the current LibreOffice 5.2 stable series. It appears to address a total of 125 bugs and issues that have been reported by users since LibreOffice 5.2.3, across all included components. LibreOffice 5.2.4 is a recommended update for everyone, especially those using LibreOffice 5.1.6.
-
Top 3 Linux Performance Monitoring Tools
Performance monitoring in Linux system is a MUST and very important process. It is always suggested to get automated performance alerts through monitoring tools. Linux monitoring systems can help you with managing all critical performance tweaks so that critical issues/errors can be resolved well within the timelines.
Here we are going to discuss about top 3 Linux performance monitoring systems that can help you with monitoring Linux system's performance on routine basis.
-
An Introduction to Text Editors -- Get to Know nano and vim
At some point in your Linux administration career, you are going to edit a configuration file, write a Bash script, code, take a note, or any given task associated with text editors. When you do, you will turn to one of the popular text editors available to the Linux platform.
-
Vivaldi 1.7 Web Browser Enters Development with Support for Taking Screenshots
As a Christmas gift to all of you out there using the Chromium-based Vivaldi web browser, Vivaldi's Ruarí Ødegaard informed us today, December 22, 2016, about the availability of the first development snapshot of Vivaldi 1.7.
That's right, only two weeks after the launch of Vivaldi 1.6 as the world's first web browser to display notifications in tabs, the next major release, Vivaldi 1.7, is open for development. The first snapshot, Vivaldi 1.7.704.3, already introduces a cool new feature, namely support for taking screenshots of web pages or even to the main window of Vivaldi.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
More Games
More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release
Red Hat Financial News
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
10 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 1 day ago
11 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 5 days ago